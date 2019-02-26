Jury selection in the sexual assault trial of former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman was set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a visiting judge denied defense motions to dismiss the case and disqualify the prosecutors.
Retired State District Judge Michael Snipes commended defense attorneys Alan Bennett and Jessi Freud for their presentation at a two-hour hearing Tuesday morning, however, he denied their requests to dismiss the sexual assault charge against Oakman.
The defense attorneys alleged that Oakman's constitutional rights to a fair trial were violated by a Feb. 20 meeting between prosecutors and 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother that the attorneys alleged was improper. Strother recused himself Monday from hearing the case as a result of a defense motion.
Snipes was appointed Monday to hear the case after Strother's recusal.
