In the 47 days since Barry Johnson became McLennan County district attorney, he and his staff have tried to reverse the ravages that the Twin Peaks shootout cases and the stagnant final nine months of Abel Reyna's administration took on the county's criminal justice system.
After Johnson beat Reyna in the March primary, a frequent mantra around the courthouse was, "Let's wait to see what Barry wants to do about that."
That wait-and-see philosophy and the unprecedented overall slowdown created by 151 felony Twin Peaks cases being dumped into the system all at once ballooned the dockets in Waco's two felony state district courts and kept people in jail waiting for trial for unusually long periods of time.
Johnson hit the ground running, hiring veteran prosecutor Nelson Barnes away from Bell County as his first assistant and convincing his former longtime law associate in Dallas, Tom Needham, to move to Waco as his executive assistant district attorney.
The job quickly became more challenging than Johnson had imagined. The office computer system crashed Jan. 11, in large part under the weight of new video being added from police body cameras. And Johnson, who thought there might be 4,000 misdemeanor cases pending, learned to his surprise that there are more than 9,000, with some dating back to 2002. And as promised, Johnson and staff members started reviewing the 24 remaining Twin Peaks cases to determine how to proceed with the almost 4-year-old cases.
So as he doused one grass fire after another, Johnson and his team have freed the hands of assistant prosecutors, who once had to seek permission from Reyna or his top assistant before extending plea offers and were prevented from speaking to the media. They also are trying to heal existing rifts among the DA's office and area law enforcement agencies while proposing changes Johnson thinks will make the system more efficient and decrease docket backlogs and the county jail population.
"It's a lot deeper hole than we thought it was going to be as far as the backlog of cases," Johnson said. "It is a huge problem, but we are bound and determined to get it fixed."
"And we have a group of people with some real strong shovels and they are filling the hole every day," Barnes added. "Very early on it became clear to us that we have a really good team and they are really strong about knowing what they need to be doing. We just think they have been held back. We inherited a very talented football team, if you want to say it that way."
To punctuate the slowdown, about 85 to 90 percent of new cases brought in are disposed of each year, Barnes said. In the past two years, that figure dropped off dramatically. Last year, it fell to 28 percent, he said.
There are about 2,500 pending felony cases in McLennan County, with about 900 pending in Judge Matt Johnson's 54th State District Court and about 1,600 pending in Judge Ralph Strother's 19th State District Court.
Before the Twin Peaks shootout in May 2015, Johnson said his docket was down to about 300 pending cases, which he considered good at the time.
"What Twin Peaks did was draw a phenomenal amount of resources off of our standard handling of criminal cases," Johnson said. "And by resources, I'm talking about just manpower. I think that when it first happened, there were five or six lawyers in the DA's office and some investigators who worked on that full-time. Having that much of your resources go toward those cases meant that all the other cases didn't get he attention that they had been getting."
Before Twin Peaks, Johnson frequently presided over two felony trials a week twice a month. Those truly wanting their day in court seldom had to wait more than eight months, Johnson said. Now, the average wait for a trial date is closer to 12 or 18 months, he said.
Reyna and Sheriff Parnell McNamara, a rough-and-tumble former deputy U.S. marshal, both ran on tough law-and-order platforms. McNamara, particularly, advocated taking the "scumbags" off the street, locking them up and throwing away the key. That played well with their constituents.
However, Reyna's tough plea bargain offers, including 40-year deals for young, first-time burglary offenders, quickly clogged the dockets and filled up the jail. Inmates learned to play the system, knowing if they waited it out long enough, those offers frequently would go down, often on Mondays when their trials were scheduled to start.
Barry Johnson said his office will do a better job of quickly screening felony cases and will institute a policy that the first plea bargain his prosecutors make will be the best offer, making it clear to defendants that the deals will only get worse with time, not better.
Johnson said he also will borrow a practice that Barnes and Johnson's new misdemeanor chief Randy Dale brought with them from Bell County, which is to have a felony case screening program that starts when an inmate is jailed, and in some cases, before felony arrests are made.
Johnson said the screening process has a lot to do with why Bell County, with a population of 310,000 and a higher crime rate, has 700 inmates in jail, while McLennan County, with 250,000 residents, has a county jail population of 1,200.
The new screening process will require some more effort on the part of police agencies, and Johnson and his team have met with area police chiefs to elicit their cooperation and to heal what Johnson describes as "a good bit of friction" that built up among Reyna's office and some law enforcement agencies.
Johnson is asking police agencies to get his office incident reports within 48 hours of an arrest so his prosecutors can screen the case, make sure the arrest meets the elements of a crime, determine if it should be reduced and make other critical calls. In the long run, Johnson said, the process has the potential of reducing the jail population, saving the county money on court-appointed attorneys, possibly saving defendants money in bail bond fees and reducing the court backlog by involving his office in cases more quickly.
It regularly takes weeks if not months in some cases before police agencies get reports to the DA's office, Barnes said.
"Part of the purpose in this is to have a much more cooperative relationship between law enforcement agencies and our office, to much more be a team in this process," Barnes said. "I think everybody wants the goal to be a just result in a case, to include if a person is guilty to be convicted and sentenced to an appropriate punishment, rather than to just be arrested.
"If the goal is just to arrest, then that is one thing, but that should not be our goal in the system. We shouldn't just arrest people to arrest people. We arrest people because they have done a crime. The back end of the system has got to be all part of an unbroken, cooperative chain or it fails. A big hunk of this process is to get a case looked at early on, and that will make the cases move faster."
Judge Matt Johnson said he thinks Barry Johnson is on the right track by proposing the early felony case screening initiative and the policy of making the best plea offer first and early in the process to keep defendants from "riding the docket" and languishing in jail while waiting for a better plea offer that often comes two years down the road.
"I'm encouraged with a lot of the changes Barry is making as DA," Judge Johnson said. "He's surrounding himself with the right people and he's looking at the early screening of cases, which should help with the jail population and our docket backlog. I think he is just taking a fresh approach to looking at the overall system and how to make changes to improve it."
Johnson and Barnes said they are not trying to replace the authority or judgment of law enforcement officials.
"We just want to work alongside them," Barnes said.
"The goal for all of this is to not just make changes for change's sake, but to try to increase the fairness and justice in the administration of the system here in McLennan County," Needham said. "All of these changes were aimed at getting the cases of people who are arrested moved along quicker."
Barnes said he hopes the changes also will benefit crime victims.
"It's horrible for the victims to wait," he said. "That last chapter of that book is never written until we get in the courtroom. And it is horrible for them to have read 11 chapters and then to make them wait five years from now until we send them the last installment."
Defense attorney Alan Bennett, a former prosecutor, said Johnson's proposal for the new felony case screening process has potential but will require law enforcement agencies to "be on board."
"It sounds like a good idea to me, but that was part of the issue in the previous administration," Bennett said. "There was so much tension between the DA's office and law enforcement, and I think Barry is reaching out to them and establishing good relations with all the local agencies."
Bennett said he also has noticed a change in the morale at the DA's office in his dealings with prosecutors.
"I think there is a very positive attitude now in the DA's office that wasn't there before," he said. "I have sensed that in talking to several of the prosecutors. I think there are positive things happening in the district attorney's office, and I appreciate Barry's and Nelson’s leadership in that regard."