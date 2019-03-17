Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson says he is remorseful for his marijuana possession arrest but plans to ask the school board Tuesday for the chance to "redeem" himself.
He said he can use his mistake as an opportunity to warn children about the danger of drugs and "making poor choices," the superintendent said in an exclusive interview Sunday with the Tribune-Herald.
He said if the school board allows him to stay, he would like to stay in this position for the rest of his career.
Nelson acknowledged that he was returning from a meeting with the Houston ISD school board on March 6, when he was pulled over in Robertson County on the Class B misdemeanor charge.
He talked behind closed doors with the board about the vacant superintendent position in the state's largest school district. He said the conversation with the Houston trustees went well, but he informed them he wished to stay in Waco.
A state trooper pulled Nelson over that evening on U.S. Highway 190 outside Hearne for driving in the passing lane.
The trooper smelled marijuana, which gave him cause to search Nelson’s vehicle, and he found less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the passenger seat, according to an arrest affidavit. Nelson said the trooper asked him if he had anything illegal in the car, and Nelson told the trooper he had a small amount of marijuana in the car, enough for about two joints.
Nelson was booked into the Robertson County Jail in Franklin and released the next day on his own recognizance. He signed a plea agreement with the Robertson County District Attorney's Office on Friday and paid $500 to enter a 90-day pretrial diversion program. If Nelson goes 90 days without any problems, the charge will be dismissed.
Nelson said before he left Houston, he stopped at the house of an old friend, and in the course of a conversation mentioned that he had chronic back pain.
“He asked me if I’d ever tried cannabis, and I said that I had not considered that as a remedy,” he said.
Nelson said the friend took out “a small sample” of marijuana, which he smoked at the house. He said he took two small marijuana cigarettes home with him. He said it was “hours later” when he was pulled over, and he was not under the influence at the time.
“I was not doing anything wrong in the vehicle,” he said. “My father is a 38-year retired police officer, and he taught me to always tell the truth.”
Nelson said he does not defend his decision to try marijuana.
“All forms of marijuana are illegal in Texas,” he said. “I know there’s a debate out there, but as school superintendent, I believe students should have nothing to do with illegal drugs, and I believe staff should not be under the influence while at work.”
Nelson sees an opportunity in his recent arrest to speak with children about the dangers of drugs, poor choices and the friends they choose and how those choices can jeopardize careers and reputations, he said.
“I believe there is a message there," he said. "I believe the stronger message is that one mistake doesn’t define you. You can move forward if you can accept responsibility for your actions and be honest with yourself about what led to that.”
In college, Nelson first tried marijuana and smoked it several times, but it had been years since he smoked it. He said he has never used any other illegal drugs.
“If I was a member of the board, I would be so hurt that our superintendent made this mistake," he said, "so irritated and disappointed in his poor judgment in putting us as a board in this situation, in this embarrassment. I would also consider how difficult it is to find a quality superintendent.”
Nelson said he does not know of other examples of superintendents who have been given the kind of second chance he is seeking, but he believes good could come out of it.
“It would end up being a story of learning," he said. "It would be a prime example of how the community supported one its members.”
Nelson started as Waco ISD superintendent in 2017 after serving as superintendent at Laredo ISD.
Meanwhile, the Houston ISD school board has been looking for a new superintendent since September, the Houston Chronicle reported. The board established an April 30 deadline for selecting a new superintendent after former superintendent Richard Carranza left in March 2018 to become chancellor of New York City public schools.
The agenda for the March 6 Houston special school board meeting includes an item to interview candidates for the superintendent position. It does not list any specific candidates.
While he was not a formal applicant for the Houston superintendent position, Nelson said the Houston school board was interested in his record at Waco ISD, including the five “transformation zone” schools that were pioneered under his watch, per House Bill 1882 legislation.
Nelson said he indicated to Houston ISD officials that he would pass up the Houston opportunity, and after the interview, his commitment to Waco was “even stronger.” He said if the Waco ISD board allows, he would be happy to spend the rest of his career in his current position.
“I learned from being with another board that something unique is happening in Waco,” he said. “My interest right now is regaining the trust of the Waco ISD community in doing whatever I can do to redeem myself. I want to use this as an opportunity to teach our kids about the dangers of illicit drugs. I own this. I made a mistake, and I need to be held accountable for this mistake and accept the consequences.”