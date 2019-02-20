Judge John Neill, sworn in Wednesday as a new justice on Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals, is not wasting any time starting his new job and said he is eager and excited to get to work.
“I’ll be there bright and early tomorrow morning,” Neill said Wednesday after the swearing-in ceremony attended by about 150 people.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Neill in January to replace Justice Al Scoggins on Waco’s three-judge intermediate appellate court. Scoggins announced his mid-term retirement in September.
Neill, 58, of Burleson, who will start work Thursday, served the past 20 years as judge of the 18th Judicial District in Johnson and Somervell counties. He will join Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice Rex Davis on the court.
Gray swore in Neill at the Johnson County Courthouse Wednesday in a ceremony also attended by Davis, Scoggins and a host of county officials and guests from Johnson, Somervell and McLennan counties.
“We are looking forward to having the court back to full strength,” Gray said. “Both judges, the retired Judge Scoggins and Judge Neill, have worked in the interim to keep our work moving, but we are blessed for the period of transition to have been short and I am looking forward to working with Judge Neill on a daily basis.”
Baylor graduate
Neill, a native of Ackerley in West Texas, moved to Burleson when he was a sixth-grader and graduated from high school there. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Baylor University and earned his law degree at St. Mary’s University. He is a founder of the Court-Appointed Special Advocates program in Johnson County, is an ordained Baptist deacon and coached youth sports for 13 years.
Neill will have to run for election in 2020 and again in 2022, when Scoggins’ term expires.
Gray, who has been on the court since 1999 and chief justice since December 2003, has said Scoggins was a trial court judge for 26 years and brought that valuable experience to the court. Neither Gray nor Davis have served as trial court judges. He said Neill, with 20 years on the state district court bench, will ably replace Scoggins’ trial court experience on the court.
The 10th Court of Appeals is one of 14 intermediate appellate courts in Texas. It hears both civil and criminal appeals from courts in an 18-county Central Texas region.