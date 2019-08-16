A McGregor man charged with murder in the June 2014 stabbing death of a teenager outside the Gospel Cafe pleaded guilty Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Michael Eugene Morgan, 40, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony in exchange for a recommendation from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Christi Hunting Horse that 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother sentence him to 19 years in prison.
Morgan was on parole when he stabbed 19-year-old Temar Henley in the chest during an altercation that began inside the Gospel Cafe, 825 S. 10th St., and spilled out into the parking lot, according to police reports.
Strother asked Hunting Horse if she contacted Henley's family to make them aware of the plea offer. She said she had been trying Friday morning to reach them but so far had no success.
Strother said he was "uncomfortable" accepting the plea bargain without the family's knowledge, so he accepted the guilty plea but did not find Morgan guilty. The judge postponed sentencing until Aug. 27 so Henley's family members can be available to offer victim impact statements if they choose to.
In plea bargains, if a judge does not accept the offer, a defendant is entitled to withdraw his guilty plea and ask for a trial, which is what Strother told Morgan Friday morning.
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson met with Henley's family members later Friday after Morgan's plea hearing. Johnson said they did not support the 19-year plea offer and that he and his staff will attempt to meet with them again to discuss specifics of the case. He said he will rely on Strother's judgment about whether he wants to accept the deal.
Henley’s mother, Theresa Martinez, who witnessed the incident, told the Tribune-Herald in 2014 that the altercation began as she and her boyfriend were walking into the cafe as a man and a woman were leaving.
“My boyfriend opened the door for them, but the girl thought the door hit her,” she said. “Her boyfriend raises hell and yells at my boyfriend, and my son came out to see what was going on. They all started arguing, and he was trying to break it up.”
That’s when her son was stabbed, she said.
“My son never hurt anyone,” she said. “He lost his life behind this. He was right there with me. It happened right in front of my face.”
Morgan's attorney, Robert Callahan, said Friday that Morgan believed he was being attacked and said he acted in self-defense and in defense of his pregnant wife. Callahan declined additional comment until after Morgan is sentenced.
Hunting Horse also deferred comment on the case until sentencing.
Morgan was arrested in Gonzales County by deputy U.S. marshals about two weeks after the incident.
The murder charge against him was enhanced because Morgan was convicted in Coryell County of possession of a controlled substance in 2008. The enhancement bumps the minimum charge he faces from five to 15 years.
State law defines murder as an intentional act, while manslaughter occurs when someone recklessly causes another's death.
If the judge accepts the plea agreement, Morgan will have to serve at least half his sentence before he can be considered for parole.