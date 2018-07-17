A Crawford woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that she deleted videos on her son’s phone showing him sexually assaulting two children.
Shauna Hope Gerrish, 39, was indicted in late 2016 on a felony tampering with evidence charge and pleaded guilty Tuesday in front of 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother. The content on the phone was tied to a case filed against her son, Donnie Wayne Howard, for sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Howard, who was 18 at the time, was sentenced to two concurrent 20-year prison terms in August 2017 on the sexual assault charges and was ordered to felony probation for 10 years on the pornography charges, which Howard will serve after he is released from prison.
Crawford police arrested Gerrish in May 2016, when they alleged she was aware her son had sexually abused an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Police reported Gerrish tried to delete photos and videos in an attempt to cover up the crimes and protect her son.
Strother ordered a presentence investigation before he will determine punishment. Gerrish is scheduled to return for sentencing in about two months.