Lawyers representing 10 alleged sexual assault victims suing Baylor University have subpoenaed more than 60 people affiliated with the school at some point, adding fuel to a Title IX lawsuit that has been defined by disputes over scopes of discovery.
Many of the subpoenas requesting documents pertaining to all aspects of the Baylor sexual assault scandal have been delivered since early June. Depositions do not necessarily await all of the recipients.
The list of recipients includes Robert Sloan, who served as Baylor president from 1995 to 2005, former Board of Regents Chairman Dary Stone and Ryan Richardson, known as “Chapel Ryan” by students for more than a decade because of his role in mandatory chapel sessions for freshmen.
Other recipients are more visible names tied to the scandal: former President Ken Starr, former head football coach Art Briles, former Board Chairman Ron Murff and former Title IX Coordinator Patty Crawford.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the 10 former students, said Baylor is attempting to conceal facts behind the scandal, and everyone who received a subpoena possesses relevant information to the case.
“If someone wants to say that this is extreme, they’re forgetting what the university did and has admitted doing,” he said. “They’re just trying to cover up, the individuals responsible, because there’s been no personal responsibility whatsoever. The only people supposedly held accountable were paid up to $15 million (such as Briles). That’s extreme. That’s just my response to that. It ought to offend anyone, whether they have a connection with Baylor at all, that we have an institution with decades of suppressing rape at their university.”
In a statement, Baylor attorney Lisa Brown said the subpoenas fall well outside the scope of court-ordered discovery limitations relevant to the cases of the 10 plaintiffs.
“Lawyers for the plaintiffs sent the same lengthy subpoena to more than five dozen people regardless of the individuals’ knowledge and regardless of how long ago they worked at Baylor,” Brown said. “The subpoenas also seek information that the court previously ruled was not discoverable, such as records on general student conduct violations. What’s at issue is the handling of sexual misconduct claims, not other types of student misconduct.”
On behalf of almost half of the subpoena recipients, Baylor has filed a motion urging U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to discard the requests for documents. In light of the school’s goal to protect privileged and confidential information, the university provides counsel for current and former employees cooperating with Baylor, spokesman Jason Cook said.
The subpoenas request that recipients produce documents and communications about:
• Instances of sexual assault or harassment at Baylor
• The nine-month Pepper Hamilton LLP investigation into institutional response to sexual assault reports
• The brief investigation by Baylor law professor Jeremy Counsellor prior to Pepper Hamilton’s hiring
• The Margolis Healy investigation into campus safety prior to the scandal hitting the news
• The Big 12 investigation of Baylor’s implementation of campus-wide improvements recommended by Pepper Hamilton
• The NCAA investigation of the scandal
• Baylor’s compliance with federal crime reporting laws
• Basis of the 13-page “findings of fact” document released by regents in May 2016
The subpoena recipients include current and former regents, administrators, counseling center staffers, Title IX office staffers, athletics administrators, coaches and professors.
The university also charges the information sought is protected by attorney-client privilege and work-product doctrine.
“Under court rules, Baylor, like any party in litigation, has a right to protect privileged information,” Brown said. “It is a double standard for the opposing attorneys to criticize Baylor for asserting privilege when they, too, have asserted privilege to protect documents. Assertion of privilege is a normal occurrence in litigation for plaintiffs and defendants.”
Other lawyers representing subpoena recipients have alleged the same in similar motions. Colin Shillinglaw, a fired football program operations director who launched his own unsuccessful legal challenges at Baylor, alleged his subpoena was “riddled with procedural errors.” The plaintiffs pushed back on the characterization.
Dunnam, who represents the plaintiffs, said the requests comply with the judge’s rulings and aim to protect student privacy. He is seeking information from many of the subpoena recipients’ personal cellphones and email accounts.
He is also eager for more depositions. Former Athletics Director Ian McCaw was deposed last month and said Baylor regents displayed racism by “scapegoating” black football players. Now the athletics director at Liberty University, he said he resigned in June 2016 because he “did not want to be part of some Enron cover-up scheme.”
The university pushed back, calling McCaw’s testimony “bizarre and blatantly false.”
A jury trial for the case is scheduled for October of next year.