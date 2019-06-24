A former staff member at the Methodist Children’s Home who admitted last month he had sex with a 17-year-old student at the home was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea Monday while officials determine if he was properly charged.
Garrett Eucolia Nunley, 27, a former youth care counselor at the facility, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony improper relationship between educator and student in exchange for prosecutors recommending he be placed on deferred probation for eight years.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court did not sentence Nunley, but ordered a background report to be compiled by probation officers before a scheduled July 8 sentencing.
Since Nunley’s court appearance May 13, questions have surfaced about whether Nunley was properly charged. The dispute centers on whether Nunley is considered an educator under the statute and who he actually worked for.
If Nunley worked for the children’s home and had sex with the girl, a home resident of legal age, then his arrest on that charge was not proper and he likely should not have been arrested at all.
There is a charter school on campus under the control of the University of Texas Charter School System, but it is believed that Nunley was an employee of the home, not the charter school, and therefore was not considered an educator under the statute.
Prosecutor Will Hix and Nunley’s attorney, Thomas West, agreed to allow Nunley to withdraw his guilty plea during the secondary investigation, and Strother signed the order Monday.
“We are taking our time to determine what the operational structure of the Methodist Home is,” Hix said. “It depends on which organization he worked for and what that organization is which is going to determine what the appropriate result is. I think we can all agree that the moral decision he made was inappropriate, but whether or not it is a criminal act depends on who employed him and what that organization is, whether it is a school or a residential treatment facility.”
Methodist Children’s Home officials fired Nunley after the allegations came to light.
“Justice dictates that we go deeper to confirm that he was not an employee of the school, and if that is so, then no crime has been committed,” West said. “We are going to continue the investigation to get admissible proof that he was not an employee of the school and then I will seek the dismissal of the charge.”
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Waco police launched investigations after reports that Nunley had sex with the 17-year-old student in February 2016 while he was a staff member.