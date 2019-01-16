A McLennan County grand jury indicted four men Wednesday in child pornography cases investigated by the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit in 2017 and 2018.
Charles David Baker, 24; Joseph Albert Nickel, 47; Thomas Lee Scott, 59; and Mathew Edward Webb, 37, each were arrested last year in unrelated cases after investigators found digital storage devices used to share child pornography.
Baker, of Woodway, was indicted on 10 counts of possession on child pornography. He was arrested July 27, 2017, after officials got a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and executed a search warrant for his home.
Nickel, of Waco, was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested April 17 after police reported they found child pornography on a digital device.
Scott, a Lorena resident and registered sex offender, was indicted on six counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested after officials executed a search warrant at his home Jan. 20.
Webb, of Sedalia, Missouri, was indicted on five counts of possession of child pornography. At the time of his arrest in September, investigators reported they found child pornography when they searched his Missouri home and determined he used a computer to download child pornography at a Waco hotel where he was staying at the time.