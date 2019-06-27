An auto mechanic was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing two young family members and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about two hours before finding Bryan Lacy Swisher, 57, of Waco, guilty of continuous sexual abuse of young children and one count of indecency with a child.
Swisher elected to have Visiting Judge David Hodges, not the jury, assess his punishment. Hodges did not sentence Swisher on Thursday but ordered probation officers to compile a background report that the judge will review before sentencing. Hodges set sentencing for Aug. 19.
Swisher faces from 25 years in prison to life without parole on the continuous sexual abuse charge and up to 20 years in prison on the indecency count. The judge ordered Swisher, who had been free on bond, taken into custody after his conviction.
Swisher's first trial in January ended in a mistrial when jurors deadlocked 11-1 for guilty after deliberating six hours.
The two girls, who are now 11 and 12, testified at both of Swisher’s trials that he sexually abused them. The older girl testified that the abuse started when she was 6 and ended after she reported it to her mother one day after church when she was 9.
The younger girl testified Swisher abused her on one or two occasions during her visits to his Wenz Avenue residence. She reported the abuse a week after the older girl reported it.
