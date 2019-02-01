A state grant is expected to help preserve the McLennan County Courthouse and its 118 years of history.
McLennan County is one of 25 counties to receive approval to apply for almost $1.2 million in Texas Historical Commission grants for courthouse preservation, the agency announced Friday.
McLennan County officials are hoping to use $50,000 to update the courthouse master plan, which dates back to the early 2000s. The plan will identify repairs and modifications that would preserve the historical integrity of the building completed in 1901.
“Every day there is history in the courthouse, and it’s really a neat building to work in,” County Administrator Dustin Chapman said. “You do wonder about the different things and different people that have walked those halls.”
Chapman said the original master plan for courthouse preservation identified improvements that would have cost $18 million to $20 million. The revision will provide updated estimates.
“It is really important for us to receive the grant award and gives us a chance give us a set of preservationists’ eyes to look at the building and point out things that we need to focus on,” Chapman said. “We want to maintain and hopefully keep the building around for another 100 years.”
Other counties approved for the grant are: Bandera, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Chambers, Clay, Coleman, Collin, Duval, Frio, Grayson, Hall, Hutchinson, Jefferson, Kimble, Kleberg, Limestone, Mason, Randall, Robertson, Taylor, Upshur, Willacy, and Wise counties.
Of the 25 counties expected to receive grant money for master plans, Collin County has the oldest courthouse, dedicated in 1874. The newest courthouses, all dedicated in 1936, are in Burnet, Chambers and Grayson counties.
Texas Historical Commission spokesman Chris Florance said the eligible counties can present their master plans and receive up to $50,000, with a local required match of $5,000.
“You can see that these courthouses have stood, for many of them, well over a century, and they really are the center of the counties’ history,” Florance said. “There are so many stories, people and events that occur in these courthouses and they are so vital to the historic and cultural fabric of a community.”