EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story and its headline included incorrect information about claims in the filing McCaw's attorneys made Tuesday. The errors have been corrected.
Former Baylor University Athletics Director Ian McCaw was “surprised and puzzled” by some details revealed in a court filing last week that outlined his views on the sexual assault scandal that has embroiled the university.
Attorneys representing 10 women suing Baylor under Title IX falsely inferred it is improper that Baylor is footing the bill for McCaw’s counsel and falsely claimed Baylor is trying to “pay off McCaw and thereby influence his testimony by hiring him a lawyer,” according to the filing made Tuesday morning.
The filing last week described McCaw’s June deposition, in which he said Baylor regents undertook “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, universitywide sexual assault scandal.”
The filing did not push back on the contents of McCaw’s deposition. The plaintiffs want U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to allow the deposition’s full release.
McCaw has been Liberty University’s athletics director for almost two years.
McCaw’s motion said the plaintiffs have made an erroneous claim “that Baylor is orchestrating some campaign to obstruct discovery” and that Baylor has attempted to influence his testimony by retaining counsel for him.
“There is absolutely no basis for any such inference,” the motion states. “… Separate counsel are routinely retained by employers to represent former employees, for a variety of reasons. Such arrangements are explicitly recognized and allowed by the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct. McCaw’s lawyers are fully aware of their ethical responsibilities in representing Mr. McCaw, and vigorously dispute any suggestion or implication to the contrary.”
In a Tuesday statement, the university had strong words for the plaintiffs’ attorneys.
“The inflammatory accusations made by Plaintiffs’ counsel are unsubstantiated by any actual facts or first-person accounts,” the statement said. “There is a disturbing pattern of false narratives being peddled in legal filings and in the media that have absolutely no relevance to the 10 women who have filed claims in this case. We look forward to filing our response with the court later this week.”
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam represents 10 former students who filed the suit, which includes claims that Baylor denied educational opportunities after their assaults and that Baylor’s practices increased the risk of assault.
“I think there’s an issue of (McCaw’s) legal bills, but we feel confident the judge is going to give us whatever’s appropriate,” he said.
McCaw’s motion also addresses discovery disputes that have slowed the lawsuit, which was filed in June 2016. The motion states that meetings between McCaw’s and Baylor’s lawyers regarding subpoena responses were appropriate because both sides possessed privileged documents.
The plaintiffs had alleged that a written report McCaw read at a Baylor board of regents meeting was not privileged. The motion pushes back, stating Baylor owns all applicable privileges, and the report’s release would not be possible.
“From the very beginning, McCaw has been transparent, specific and consistent about what is being produced, what is being withheld and why it is being withheld,” McCaw’s motion states.
A trial is tentatively set for October 2019. Baylor still faces five Title IX lawsuits and has resolved four others. Baylor has also reached settlement agreements with at least three women who did not file lawsuits.