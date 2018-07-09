A Mart man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday in the robberies of two Waco restaurants in 2014.
George Dewey Grayson Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery after accepting the 40-year plea bargain from prosecutors.
Grayson was set to stand trial on Tuesday and told court officials at one point that he wanted to represent himself. He changed his mind Monday afternoon.
Grayson, who is on probation in Louisiana for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.
“I can’t overemphasize the importance of good decision-making. Mr. Grayson’s story is one we’ve heard before; a broke home, few opportunities and struggles with mental health. In the midst of that, we have pop culture teaching our youth that there’s a shortcut to getting ahead,” said Robert Callahan, Grayson’s attorney. “I know Mr. Grayson would want to convey to other young men and women that there are no shortcuts, only dead ends. This is where it leads. Even still, this situation could have been a lot worse. This plea deal was the best outcome for him under the circumstances.”
Grayson pleaded guilty in the 2014 holdup of the Taco Bueno at 815 N. Valley Mills Drive and the robbery of the Pizza Hut at 626 N. Valley Mills Drive.
According to Waco police reports, a man sitting in a car in the Taco Bueno parking lot waiting for his girlfriend to get off work about 1:30 a.m. and was confronted by Grayson, who pointed a shotgun at him.
Grayson forced the man out of the car and took him to the back door of the restaurant, the victim told police.
The man’s girlfriend and another female employee tried to leave the building, but Grayson forced them back inside, where he stole an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant and took cellphones from the three robbery victims, Waco police reported.
Grayson also has been charged in Limestone County in the robbery of a Pizza Hut in Mexia.
Callahan, said Limestone County officials have said the charge there will run concurrently with the charges in Waco and his sentence will be no more than 40 years.
Grayson was implicated in the Mexia case after he dropped a comb and was linked through DNA testing, officials said.