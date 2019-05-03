A Navarro County man who threatened state district judges and court staff was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday after his probation was revoked for making harassing phone calls to the McLennan County District Clerk's Office.
Associate Judge David Hodges revoked the 10-year probation of Joe Frank Washington, 44, at a hearing Friday in which Washington insisted on representing himself and requested mental evaluation when it was clear he was going to prison.
Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Washington's 2015 probation for retaliation after he made at least 31 phone calls to the district clerk's office on the morning of Dec. 7, 2018. District Clerk Jon Gimble and his staff characterized the calls as rambling, nonsensical, vulgar and threatening.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective David Johnson testified that he listened to recordings of phone calls from 2015 in which Washington threatened 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard, 170th State District Judge Jim Meyer's former court administrator and court reporter and the calls to the district clerk's office and determined the caller was Washington.
Washington, who complained frequently that the shackles that bound his wrists to a chain belt hampered his efforts to defend himself, challenged Johnson's qualifications, asking if he had FBI or National Science Foundation training.
Washington sang a tone that he identified as an A note and asked Johnson if his training qualified him to identify the sound. Hodges, who was patient but firm with Washington, told him to ask another question.
Washington told Hodges he wanted to testify. However, after Hodges admonished him that he would waive his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and that prosecutor Barbara De Pena would be able to question him, he asked the advice of Darren Obenoskey, an attorney appointed as his standby counsel.
After conferring with Obenoskey, Washington decided not to testify but asked to be evaluated by a psychiatrist and launched into a long narrative about how he was shot in the head as a teen and later stabbed in the head and beaten badly during robbery attempts.
He said he suffers from delusions of self-grandeur, post-traumatic stress disorder and seizures.
"I have had multiple brain injuries and sometimes I don't know what I am doing," Washington said.
Washington, of Barry, was placed on felony probation in 2016 after he made threatening calls to Meyer's office. Washington's child custody case was transferred to Meyer's court after Washington threatened Menard in 2013. Those charges later were dropped, according to court records.
Meyer required that Washington be supervised during visits with his son and Washington was upset that he had to pay a court supervisor $40 per visit, court records indicate.
Washington also was arrested for making harassing and threatening phone calls to television station KXXV in June 2015. Station officials called authorities after the threats became more directly aimed at station employees and Judge Menard, court records show.
“The revolt starts right there, and it’s coming,” one of the messages said, according to an arrest affidavit. “You’re about to lose some family members.”
Some of Washington’s threats included in the affidavit made specific mention of one reporter’s children.
“Your children die too! Watch this! (Expletive) with my son? (Expletive) your judges! You’re going to find out something. Watch your children die,” he said, according to the affidavit.
“I’ve got a plan for you,” he added.
Gimble, who fielded a few calls from Washington in his office, said Washington claimed to have special training in "undetectable explosives" and challenged sheriff's office authorities to try to come arrest him.