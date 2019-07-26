A 30-year-old former Gainesville man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2011 in the strangling death of his toddler nephew in Waco was recommitted Friday to a state mental hospital.
Alfred Kilinus Cornelius was not returned to McLennan County on Friday for the brief, uncontested hearing in 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother's court.
"Everybody was in agreement that he needs to remain hospitalized," Cornelius' attorney, Walter M. Reaves Jr. said. "The only option is to keep him in there or release him because he has been found not guilty by reason of insanity."
State law requires that defendants ordered hospitalized in state mental facilities in criminal cases be reviewed annually to see if they should be recommitted, released or placed in a less-restrictive environment. Cornelius has been recommitted every year since his initial commitment in February 2011, court records show.
Doctors wrote to the court last month that Cornelius, who has a long history of mental problems, still suffers from psychotic bipolar disorder and other problems and should remain hospitalized.
Cornelius was charged with capital murder in the August 2009 asphyxiation death of his 15-month-old nephew, Kamari Jae Edwards.
Dr. Steven L. Mark, a Waco psychiatrist, testified in 2011 that Cornelius’ mental condition at the time of the offense precluded him from knowing that his actions were wrong.
Waco police said Cornelius, who records indicate had been hospitalized at least six times for mental problems, was caring for his nephew at the Villages apartments, 1100 N. Sixth St., when the child was killed.
An autopsy revealed the child died from “mechanical asphyxiation,” which officials say can include suffocation, smothering, strangulation, chest compression, drowning or other means.
According to reports filed in the case, Cornelius admitted to strangling the boy and said the “devil was getting to him and that he just had to end it.”
He said he had been off his medication for some time and was hearing voices and hallucinating.