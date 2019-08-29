A Bellmead man who was shot by police after he threatened them with a pistol in July 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court accepted a plea bargain between prosecutors and Jonathan Tucker Gober that sent him to prison.
Gober, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a public servant and possession of methamphetamine. Johnson sentenced him to 15 years in prison on both charges, which he will serve concurrently.
Gober was hospitalized after he was hit twice with shotgun blasts from two Waco police officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant with members of the U.S. Marshals task force.
As Gober was running from the officers, he turned and pointed a cocked pistol at them, according to police reports. The shotgun blasts injured Gober's abdomen, arm and leg, and he was hospitalized several weeks before being jailed.
The officers were trying to arrest Gober for felony parole violation when the pursuit ended in gunfire behind a house at North 30th Street and Lyle Avenue.
“The officers were attempting to arrest that individual on a felony parole violation for a felony counterfeiting charge, and while doing so, that male produced a cocked handgun in a threatening manner toward officers during the apprehension,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time.
Officers went to a home in the 2500 block of North 29th Street and saw Gober trying to hide when another man opened the front door, Swanton said. He later ran out the back door of the house, Swanton said.
A McLennan County grand jury investigated the shooting and cleared the two Waco officers involved, Joey Kimble and Josh McCuistion. The officers were not injured in the incident.
Gober's attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said Gober is serving federal sentences for felon in possession of a firearm, which arose from the shooting incident, and for his parole violation. He will serve his state prison time concurrently with his federal time, Sibley said.
"Mr. Gober was ready to get this case behind him," Sibley said. "He was in a bad spot in his life when this incident happened and his intention was certainly never to harm anyone. He was glad to have the opportunity to try to get this last portion of the case resolved and, hopefully, move on and back to his family. He was adamant throughout this process that his intention was never to harm any of the police officers involved. But he had some addiction issues and it was more a case of trying to harm himself than anybody else."
