A parolee who was shot by Waco police in 2016 was indicted Wednesday on drug possession charges filed after doctors treating his gunshot wounds found 8 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his rectum.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jonathan Tucker Gober, 35, on a second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charge, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Gober was returned to McLennan County in June after serving a federal prison sentence in Big Sandy, Kentucky, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Gober was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the stomach, arm and leg in July 2016 after he fled from Waco police and deputy U.S. marshals and pointed a gun at two Waco police officers, according to police.
The authorities were trying to serve a federal probation violation warrant against Gober when he ran from a home in the 2500 block of North 25th Street. Officers chased Gober to the back of a home near North 30th Street and Lyle Avenue, where he pointed a 9 mm pistol at officers and refused to drop it, according to police reports.
Waco police Officers Joey Kimble and Josh McCuistion each fired once at Gober, who was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“The weapon Mr. Gober was holding was recovered at the scene and was found to have a round chambered, hammer cocked and bullets in the magazine,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time.
A McLennan County grand jury reviewing the incident two months later cleared both officers for their actions in the shooting.
According to a complaint filed against Gober in the drug case, doctors performing emergency surgery on him found "a plastic baggy wrapped in electrical tape" concealed in Gober’s rectum.
Forensic tests showed the item removed from Gober’s rectum contained 8.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Besides the new indictment, Gober has a pending indictment that stems from the 2016 shooting incident that charges him with aggravated assault against a public servant. He also remains jailed on pending charges of evading arrest, driving while license invalid and theft of property, according to jail records.