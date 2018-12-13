A gang member whose 10-month-old daughter was seriously injured while in his care in January 2016 was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday.
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 45 minutes before rejecting Donovan Donnell McGruder’s pleas for probation and sending him to prison.
The jury deliberated about two hours Thursday morning before convicting the 24-year-old self-admitted Crips gang member on one count of first-degree felony injury to a child and one second-degree felony count of injury to a child.
McGruder, who has aggravated assault and aggravated robbery indictments pending in McLennan County, faced up to life in prison on the first-degree charge.
Jurors recommended a 20-year sentence for the second count.
McGruder, represented by attorney Christopher Demerson, testified that he loves his daughter, Nala, and would never do anything to harm her. He said he improperly installed her car seat by only fastening the seat belt over the top of the seat. He said he did not know how to adjust the straps and did not fasten the girl in because the straps were too tight and made her uncomfortable.
He said he picked the girl up from day care and drove to his mother’s house in West. On the way, the girl got fussy, so he pulled over to try to comfort her. He said she lunged backward in his arms and struck the back of her head on the car. When he got to his mother’s house, the girl had a large knot on the back of her head and his mother, a teacher, applied a cold compress and said she was OK, McGruder said.
Later, on the way home, he said he looked in his rear view mirror and saw that she was standing up in her car seat. He said he “panicked” and tapped the brakes, sending Nala flying forward, where she struck her head on the center console.
McGruder drove to the child’s grandmother’s house in Waco. When he arrived, she noticed the child’s eyes were rolling back in her head and she was falling in and out of consciousness. The grandmother called police and paramedics, who rushed the child to the hospital.
A doctor testified that the child’s severe injuries could not have been caused in the manner McGruder described. The doctor said her injuries — bleeding and swelling of the brain, multi-layer retinal hemorrhaging, facial bruises and abrasions — were so severe that she had only seen them in cases involving fatal car wrecks, rollover accidents or babies who were shaken.
Nala, who is now 3, was hospitalized for two weeks but made a full recovery.
Count 1 alleged McGruder intentionally or knowingly caused serious bodily injury to Nala “by striking the infant or by causing the infant to strike an unknown object or by manner and means unknown and causing trauma to the infant’s head.”
Count 2 alleged McGruder failed to properly secure Nala in a car seat or failed to seek proper medical treatment after she sustained the head injuries.
Jurors had the option of finding McGruder guilty of lesser offenses by determining he acted recklessly instead of intentionally or knowingly or that his actions were criminally negligent. The jury determined he acted intentionally or knowingly, despite testimony from the child’s mother, grandmother and McGruder’s father that he was a loving father who would never harm Nala.
Prosecutors Staci Scaman and Kristin Kaye painted McGruder in a different light, reminding jurors McGruder admitted using methamphetamine the night before he picked up Nala, likely stopped at a convenience store on the way to his mother’s house to try to buy more drugs and that he accessed pornography on his cellphone while he was caring for Nala alone.
The prosecutors argued that probation for McGruder should be out of the question, saying he picked up the aggravated assault and aggravated robbery cases while he was free on bond in the injury to a child case. Kaye said that not only did McGruder hurt his child, but he was driving around looking for methamphetamine with a meth pipe, a gun and a Crown Royal bottle in the car with his daughter.
Demerson asked the jury to give McGruder a chance to prove he can change by granting his request for probation.
McGruder will serve the two sentences concurrently and must serve at least 13½ years before he can seek parole.