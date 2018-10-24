Jurors who recommended maximum sentences for a Bellmead man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old old family member left the courthouse in tears Wednesday after speaking with the young victim.
Jurors in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated about an hour before returning five life prison terms and two 20-year prison sentences for Bryan Austin Brooks, 34, of Bellmead.
Brooks was convicted on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact in March 2016 and April 2016 incidents that happened while the girl was visiting relatives in Bellmead.
After the jury returned its verdict, the girl, who is now 7, visited the jury in the jury room and thanked the panel for believing her, court officials said. Several jurors became emotional and left the courthouse in tears after the three-day trial.
Because Brooks was convicted of sexually assaulting a child younger than 6, he will not be eligible for parole.
The girl was living at the time in Brownwood with her mother.