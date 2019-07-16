A Robinson man who assaulted his girlfriend and killed her 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy by throwing it against a wall in July 2017 was placed on felony probation Tuesday.
Calvin Markus Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty in April to assault family violence with a prior conviction and cruelty to non-livestock animals, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors recommended that Roberts be sentenced to seven years in prison, but Roberts asked for probation, which Retired State District Judge George Allen granted on Tuesday. Allen placed Roberts on probation for seven years and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service.
Roberts' attorney, Cody Stapp, said Robert is remorseful for his actions.
"Mr. Roberts regrets what happened in this situation and is grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate that he can comply with the law and be a productive citizen over the next seven years," Stapp said.
Roberts’ 45-year-old girlfriend reported to Bellmead police that Roberts killed her puppy named Dandy by throwing the tiny dog against the wall. After the dog died from its injuries, the woman decided to end their relationship, said Bellmead police Sgt. Kory Martin.
As Roberts packed to leave, he threw a clothes basket at the woman, causing an abrasion and bruises to her leg, Martin said. Roberts then took the woman’s cellphone away from her and refused to let her leave the home for about 30 minutes.
The woman later was able to retrieve her phone and called police. Roberts then left the home, Martin said.
Prosecutors dismissed an unlawful restraint charge as part of the plea agreement with Roberts.
Roberts has two prior misdemeanor convictions for assault family violence and misdemeanor convictions for theft, indecent exposure, burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana, court records show.