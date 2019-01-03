At the very least, Gregory Joseph Esposito should be given credit for showing up Wednesday when summoned as a potential member of a McLennan County grand jury.
Judge Ralph Strother was impaneling a new grand jury, and only 35 people out of 150 summoned to appear bothered to come to court Wednesday morning. Because of the absentees, Esposito, who was number 23 on the original list, moved up to fourth in line as the judge sought to qualify 12 members and four alternates to serve on the grand jury.
The problem for Esposito, 33, who was arrested in August, was that he also was on the McLennan County District Attorney's Office list as a target for indictment Wednesday on a third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine charge.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Parker, whose office ran criminal background checks on the potential grand jury members, brought Esposito's arrest and the fact that he was on the list to be indicted Wednesday to Strother's attention after the judge asked if anyone challenged the qualifications of those present or the makeup of the grand jury.
Strother excused Esposito, who quickly left the courtroom. The Robinson man remains free on bail.
Those summoned for grand jury service can be disqualified if they are under indictment or other legal accusation or have felony or theft convictions, Parker said. Fifteen others summoned Wednesday but who did not appear had felony or theft convictions, Parker said.
"It was a very unusual set of circumstances," Strother said. "I seem to have encountered a lot of those lately. But I suppose he does deserve some credit for showing up for jury duty. We run criminal history checks on people, but in all the times I have done this, this is the only time I recall where someone on the list actually had a pending charge."
Later Wednesday, Strother had to replace a grand jury member with an alternate once the grand jury session was under way after a member expressed distrust of the legal system over how his brother was treated. He said he could not be fair and did not want to take part in the process, Strother said.
"He was very forthcoming about it, and we appreciate it," the judge said.