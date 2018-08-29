A Bellmead man was indicted Wednesday on charges he sexually abused a neighbor's dog last month.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Philip Samuel Mercon, 27, on a state-jail felony bestiality charge.
Mercon was arrested after police were called about 1:30 a.m. July 7 to the 2000 block of Montrose Street. A witness told officers he saw Mercon sexually abusing a dog in the neighbor's backyard, Bellmead Police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police found Mercon in the backyard with the dog, and he let go of the dog when he saw police, Martin said. Mercon then tried to run from officers, but an officer was able to take Mercon into custody, he said.
The dog, a medium-sized, mixed breed male dog, was given to its owner to see if the dog required medical treatment, Martin said. He said there were no apparent signs or report the animal was injured.
Martin said Mercon was not authorized to be in his neighbor's fenced-in property.
Mercon's attorney, Phil Martinez, said Mercon, who remains free on bail, was honorably discharged from the military after serving in a tour of duty in Afghanistan and is under treatment for PTSD.
"We anticipate we will be providing the district attorney's office with information concerning his background and his service record," Martinez said. "We are looking forward to presenting our side of the story."
In September 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill making it illegal to have sex with animals. If convicted, Mercon faces up to two years in a state jail facility.