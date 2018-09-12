A McLennan County grand jury indicted Wednesday a man whose Facebook post assisted police in his arrest in the theft of an iPhone and for eluding police with a child in his vehicle during a chase through North Waco in April.
The grand jury indicted Cory Tyrone Robinson, 23, of Waco, on aggravated robbery and evading police in a vehicle charges.
According to an arrest affidavit, police tied Robinson to the robbery of a man’s iPhone at a Bellmead gas station by a Facebook post he made shortly after the robbery.
A man called Bellmead police April 5 to report he was robbed and assaulted at the Murphy USA gas station, 1519 N. Interstate 35. The caller said a man who arranged to buy an iPhone from him took the phone without paying, then got back in his car. The victim got caught in the window of the car as he tried to recover the phone, according to reports.
“The victim still had his upper body partially through the window when the driver fled the scene,” an arrest affidavit states. “The driver did not make any attempt to stop to return the phone or allow the victim to exit the window of the vehicle. As a result, the victim received injuries while the driver used a deadly weapon, the vehicle.”
Bellmead police said the victim suffered abrasions but did not require medical assistance.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted the suspect’s car later that evening, reports state. The driver of the car tried to flee, leading officers on a chase before crashing at North 25th Street and Morrow Avenue.
The car was registered to someone at an address about a block away from the crash site, according to an arrest affidavit. Authorities said Robinson had a juvenile in the car with him during the robbery and when he fled from police. The youth was not injured.
The passenger of the car identified the driver as Robinson, and police later verified the suspect’s identity with the robbery victim.
“(Police) located a Facebook profile for Cory Robinson,” the affidavit states. “Robinson is seen in a photograph standing on the hood of a silver, four-door Buick. The vehicle closely resembled the vehicle used to commit the aggravated robbery and fled from DPS troopers.”
Another Facebook post stated Robinson messed “up his whole life within a couple of mins (sic) I just want my friends and family to take care of my kids and show them the same love I showed them,” the affidavit states.
Robinson remains jailed under bonds totaling $42,000. He also is being held on a motion to revoke his misdemeanor probation, jail officials said.
