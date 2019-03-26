A former Waco truck driver who won a new trial last year because of the substandard performance by his attorney was sentenced to 34 years in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a family member.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Roque Alfonso Gonzales, 61, to three concurrent 34-year sentences and two concurrent 20-year terms after Gonzales pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Gonzales pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexually abusing twin sisters starting when they were 11 until they were 16. The girls had a troubled home life and lived for a time with their grandmother. Many of the assaults happened at their grandmother’s home when she was away at work, according to court records.
Gonzales pleaded guilty two years ago without the benefit of a plea bargain recommendation from prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Christi Hunting Horse. Strother sentenced Gonzales to three concurrent life prison terms and five concurrent 20-year prison terms, and ordered him to serve one of the 20-year terms consecutively with one of the life terms.
Under that sentence, Gonzales would have had to serve at least 50 years in prison before he would have been eligible for parole. However, a new attorney for Gonzales, Steve Brand, of Austin, convinced Strother to grant Gonzales a new trial in January 2018 based on the shoddy representation by Gonzales’ first attorney, Francisco Maldonado, of Temple.
Maldonado surrendered his law license in August in lieu of disciplinary action, according to the State Bar of Texas.
While Strother granted a new trial in the case involving one of the twins, he denied the motion in the abuse of the second twin because Gonzales admitted to the improper sexual contact by alleging the young girl “came on to” him, according to court documents. The longest previous sentence that remains standing is a 20-year term, which will be served concurrently with the new sentences.
Gonzales was set to stand trial on Tuesday but accepted the plea offer instead.
“While we are confident a McLennan County jury would have given him life, just like Judge Strother had previously, he agreed to potentially be in prison until his 90s, which under our parole practices makes it very likely that he won’t be paroled until he is a very old man,” LaBorde said. “And it was very important for this survivor to hear him say he is guilty, and she got to hear that today.”
In an emotional victim-impact statement in November 2017, one of the twins told the judge about the trauma Gonzales caused her. She said Gonzales sexually assaulted her more times than she can count over the five-year period.
“If he could have done it three times a day, he would have,” she said.