A McLennan County jury handed down a 20-year prison term for McGregor man who admitted to drinking before a wreck last summer that critically injured an EMT.
The jury accepted a guilty plea from Alec Nava, 28, on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication assault of a public servant before giving him 20 years, the maximum sentence. Nava must serve at least 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.
Nava hit Rory Barros as Barros, an EMT, was responding to a previous single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 on Loop 340 near Imperial Drive. Barros had to have his left leg amputated because of his injuries.
Nava told jurors he had been drinking and did not realize he had hit a person and an ambulance when he stopped after the wreck.
"He didn't come in here and try to minimize things," Nava's attorney, Walter "Skip" Reaves Jr., said during closing arguments. "He didn't come in here and say nothing was his fault. He didn't say that he was like a fourth victim, but you can tell that this has had an impact on him."
After both sides rested their case, 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson informed jurors Nava had entered a guilty plea. The jury deliberated about two hours before returning its sentence.
Danielle London, who prosecuted the case along with Robert Moody, said she is satisfied with the outcome, and Rory Barros and his wife, Amy, are happy to put the trial behind them.
"I think everyone is just relieved, and just like Amy said, there are no winners here. … But we do think that the jury came up with a just verdict and that is what we asked for, so we are glad they came up with what they did," London said after the sentencing.
During a victim impact statement, Amy Barros said she does not hate Nava, but her family has been changed since the crash.
"I was very angry for a long time," Amy Barros said. "My most angry moment was the Tuesday after he was hit by a car when we had been in the OR (operating room) for 10 hours rebuilding his pelvis. He came back to his room intubated, paralyzed and sedated, and it became very real to me that I almost lost him."
Family members of Nava wept as the judge approved the jury's sentence. Nava openly cried before an official escorted him out of the courtroom as Nava gave a wave to his family members.
Rory Barros said the crash changed them both, though in different ways.
"He is going to live with this for the rest of his life, but this is different because he still gets to be mobile and move however he wants to freely. I can't do that," Rory Barros said after the sentencing. "I wish him the best of luck and I hope he is safe and learns and stays healthy."