A former Moody man who was granted a new trial in the deaths of two teenagers in 1992 was freed Friday for the first time in more than a quarter-century.
Retired State District Judge George Allen approved an agreement between prosecutor Nelson Barnes and attorneys for Richard Bryan Kussmaul for a $10,000 personal recognizance bond that will allow Kussmaul to remain free until officials determine how to proceed with his capital murder case.
In June 2018, the Court of Criminal appeals set aside the convictions of Kussmaul and his three co-defendants in the 1992 shooting deaths of two teens in Moody but rejected their claims of actual innocence.
The court granted writs of habeas corpus relief for Kussmaul, James Edward Long, Michael Dewayne Shelton and James Wayne Pitts Jr., ruling DNA evidence tends to clear them in the 1992 deaths of Leslie Murphy, 17, and Stephen Neighbors, 14, in a mobile home near Moody.
The court vacated their convictions and sent their cases back to McLennan County, where the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office is determining if they will be retried.
Kussmaul, 48, is serving a life prison term. Long and Pitts both served their full 20-year prison terms and have been released, while Shelton served 17 years before he won parole.
The trio testified at Kussmaul’s 1994 trial in Waco that all four of them raped Murphy before Kussmaul shot both victims in the back with a high-powered rifle.
All three recanted their confessions after they were sentenced to 20 years in prison on sexual assault charges. The three testified at a hearing in July 2016, which the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered on the four defendants’ claims that they are innocent and that DNA evidence excludes all four in the sexual assault.
Allen set the bond for Kussmaul and ordered him not to leave Texas and to live with family members in Moody.
Laurie Arnold, Kussmaul's 62-year-old sister, was in tears after learning her brother would be free from custody for the first time since his arrest.
"This has been a long time coming," Arnold said.
The first thing Kussmaul wants is a home-cooked meal and the next thing he will do is to try to find a job, she said.
Barnes said the DA's office is evaluating the capital murder cases but has not made a determination if Kussmaul will be tried again.
Kussmaul is represented by Gerry Morris, of Austin, and Tiffany Dowling of the Actual Innocence Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin. Morris said they continue to try to prove Kussmaul's innocence, aided by the discovery of DNA at the crime scene that came from two unknown people and none of the four defendants.
"The DA's office is re-evaluating the case, and what we really want to do is find out who did this," Morris said. "There have been a lot of advancements in DNA technology, not just excluding or not excluding somebody but finding out who actually was the donor of the DNA. There are firms specializing in genealogical DNA research, and we are hoping that with the specimens we have, it will yield some results."
Morris said if the "actual perpetrator" could be found, it would help exonerate Kussmaul.
"That would be new evidence that whomever is making that decision will take into consideration, and we are hoping that we will eventually have a judicial finding of actual innocence or that the district attorney's office will dismiss it on the basis of actual innocence so he can be compensated for the amount of time he has been in prison," Morris said. "As we have seen recently, this district attorney's office is really conscientious about reviewing their cases and reaching the right decision. So we are optimistic."
District Attorney Barry Johnson this week dismissed cases against the remaining 24 bikers indicted in the 2015 Twin Peaks shootout after reviewing their files for three months.
Long, Shelton and Pitts all testified at the 2016 hearing that they gave false testimony against Kussmaul at his trial because a prosecutor promised them probation. They also claimed a deputy coerced their confessions by threatening them with the death penalty.
Allen, who presided over Kussmaul’s trial and the writ hearing, wrote in an opinion after the hearing that newly discovered DNA evidence that was not available at the time “constitutes clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have found (the defendants) guilty beyond a reasonable doubt had the new evidence been available at trial.”
Allen recommended to the Court of Criminal Appeals that the four be found innocent, which would have made each eligible to collect $80,000 from the state for each year they were in prison.
Long, Pitts and Shelton testified in graphic detail about the killings and sexual assaults at Kussmaul’s trial. Afterward, Allen rejected plea offers for probation for the three and gave each a chance to withdraw his guilty plea. They declined, and the judge sentenced them to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty for sexual assault.
In his findings from the writ hearing, Allen said an unknown man’s DNA was found on a number of clothing items from the victims and that the four defendants in the case were excluded as contributors of the DNA.
Allen also noted that a hair that could not have belonged to the four defendants was collected from the victims’ bodies.
“The probative value of the testimony given by Long, Pitts and Shelton at Kussmaul’s trial is outweighed by the persuasiveness of the physical evidence … for two primary reasons,” the judge wrote. “The plea bargains offered to Long, Pitts and Shelton created a powerful incentive for each of them to falsely admit culpability, and material inconsistencies between and among the statements made and testimony given by Long, Pitts and Shelton call into doubt the veracity of those prior incriminating statements.”