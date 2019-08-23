Albert Leslie Love Jr. will have to wait his turn behind two other defendants facing the death penalty before the McLennan County justice system can get around to his capital murder retrial.
Love has been back in the McLennan County Jail since May 2017, five months after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his capital murder conviction and death sentence in the March 2011 shooting deaths of Keenan Hubert, 20, and Tyus Sneed, 17, at the former Lakewood Villas apartment complex, 1601 Spring St.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court conducted a status conference in Love’s case Friday afternoon, meeting with his attorneys, Ariel Payan and James R. Young, and prosecutors to try to get a working schedule on when Love can be retried.
Payan told Strother on Friday that Love rejected the state’s most recent plea offer for life in prison with the possibility for parole, and the court set another hearing in the case for Oct. 25.
However, with the capital murder trials of Keith Antoine Spratt and Christopher Paul Weiss set before Love’s, it could be the fall of 2020 before Love’s retrial starts, officials said.
“Y’all are going to work me to death before I go,” a bemused Strother said. Strother will leave office at the end of December 2020 because of age restrictions for district judges.
Love, 32, spent time on death row after a trial in Williamson County. Strother moved the case to Georgetown because Love’s co-defendant, Rickey Donnell Cummings, was tried first in Waco. Cummings has been on death row since 2012.
Prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse and Payan offered conflicting legal opinions Friday when the judge asked where Love’s retrial will be held. The judge asked both sides to brief the venue issue. Hunting Horse said the state is convinced the trial can be held in Waco, while Payan said the venue was moved to Williamson County and he thinks it remains there until officially moved again.
The Court of Criminal Appeals awarded Love a new trial after ruling 6-3 that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when Waco police seized the contents of his text messages without a search warrant and prosecutors used the messages at his trial.
Rickey Cummings’ younger brother, D’Arvis Cummings, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2014. He pleaded guilty to murder as a party to the ambush slayings.
Deontrae Majors and Marion Bible, who were in the front seat of the car Hubert and Sneed were in when they were killed, were wounded in the attack but managed to escape.
Testimony from both trials showed Cummings and Love wanted to kill Hubert out of revenge because they thought he killed their best friend, Emuel “Man Man” Bowers III, at East Waco Park the year before.
Spratt, 30, is charged with shooting and killing Joshua Ladale Pittman in December 2015. Spratt’s co-defendant, Tyler Sherrod Clay, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole after his capital murder conviction in December. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty against Clay.
Trial testimony showed Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game. A four-time felon testified at Clay’s trial that Clay first asked him to kill Pittman, but the man was arrested and could not complete the task.
The man testified that Spratt, who later was jailed with him, told him that Clay paid him $15,000 to kill Pittman, and that Clay still owed Spratt $5,000 for the hit job.
Jury selection in Spratt’s capital trial is set to start Jan. 21, with testimony scheduled to start March 16, 2020.
Weiss, 27, of Temple, is charged in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, and the child’s mother, Valarie Martinez, 24.
Both victims were shot in the head at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir. Martinez’s body was found outside her car at McLennan Park 3, off Willbanks Drive. Her daughter was found shot in the head in a car seat inside the car, officials said.
Jury selection is set in his case to start May 18, with testimony set for June 22. In death-penalty cases, potential jurors are questioned individually, a painstaking process that can take up to a month.