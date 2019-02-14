A worker injured in the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion last June is suing Atmos Energy Company, claiming the natural gas firm failed to maintain the "rotten egg" odor that would alert them to a dangerous leak.
Attorneys with Harrison Davis Steakley Morrison Jones, P.C., filed the civil lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Matt Aaron, 44, of Oglesby, and his family in Coryell County, who are seeking more than $1 million in damages. The lawsuit states Aaron that suffered extensive injuries and third-degree burns from the explosion, and blames the incident on a release of an odorless gas that went undetected by Atmos officials.
The June 26 explosion caused the deaths of three workers and injured 13 others. A State Fire Marshal’s Office report released in November concluded that large pocket of natural gas that had flowed from disconnected gas lines into the boiler room, causing an explosion when ignited. The lawsuit claims that the gas was missing the putrid-smelling chemical that Texas has required in natural gas service lines since the 1937 New Boston school explosion.
"Natural gas is purposely odorized with mercaptan, which gives the gas its 'rotten egg' smell," the lawsuit states. "A loss of mercaptan is referred to as 'odor fade.' Odor fade was known to Atmos Energy Corporation to occur when new gas pipe is installed, which is what occurred during the construction of the 117,000 square-foot hospital wing expansion."
Aaron, a Lochridge Priest Inc. employee, was working on logistics scheduling a few feet away from the boiler room when the gas ignited, the suit states. As the distributor and seller of natural gas at the hospital, Atmos failed in its duty to warn workers and the public of the potential of "odor fade," leading to the explosion, the suit states.
Aaron spent months in a hospital burn unit after the blast and is still receiving medical care, his attorneys said.
According to a statement released by Atmos in June and shortly after the explosion, no leaks were found on the company's natural gas system. Testing was conducted and odorant levels in natural gas were found to be in compliance with regulations. The company repeated those findings in a statement Thursday and disowned responsibility for the incident.
"Atmos Energy does not have any facilities on the hospital grounds beyond the meter station," the energy company stated. "This project was unrelated to Atmos Energy, so questions regarding the construction site should be directed to others."
Matt Morrison, an attorney for the plaintiff, said he believes the case against Atmos can be proved.
“We think the evidence in this case will show Atmos Energy Corporation was responsible for causing the horrific explosion at the Coryell County Memorial Hospital that led to our client’s devastating injuries," he said.
"Long ago, in the wake of deadly explosions, regulators required natural gas to be odorized with a rotten egg smell so that we can easily detect its presence. The fact that construction workers denied smelling what turned out to be a large pocket of natural gas is alarming."
Aaron and his attorneys, including the Zimmerman Law Firm and Grotefeld Hoffman, are seeking a jury trial, the suit states.