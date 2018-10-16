A Lacy Lakeview man who sexually abused a young girl for five years was sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole Tuesday.
Kristopher Tyrone Carter, 32, who was set to stand trial Tuesday in Waco's 19th State District Court, pleaded guilty instead to continuous sexual abuse of a child, a charge that carries a minimum of 25 years up to life without parole.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and David Shaw also asked Judge Ralph Strother to revoke Carter's probation for forgery against an elderly person and possession of methamphetamine. Strother sentenced Carter to 10 years in prison on the forgery case and two years on the drug count. Carter will serve those terms concurrently with the 40-year prison sentence, for which he is not eligible for parole.
Defense attorney Brittany Scaramucci said her client, "after thoroughly reviewing the state's evidence," thought it in his best interest to accept the plea bargain.
Court records show Carter abused the young family member for five years beginning when she was 4. He told the girl that he and she both would get in trouble if she told anyone about the abuse, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The girl reported the abuse after another family member walked in on Carter assaulting the girl, court records show. She was examined at a hospital and interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center Waco.