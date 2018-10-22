July selection begins Tuesday in a civil lawsuit between Live Oak Classical School and the family of a former middle school student who reported suffering rope burns around her neck during an overnight school trip in 2016.
A panel of 50 jurors will be brought into Travis County's 201st State District Court n Austin, from which the final jury will be selected. The lawsuit was filed by Dallas attorney Levi McCathern on behalf of the then 12-year-old Live Oak student. The family filed the lawsuit against the school in mid-June 2016, claiming the girl, a black student, was a victim of constant bullying and the attack was racially motivated.
"We couldn't be more excited about getting our day in court and it has been a long time coming," McCathern said. "I think this is one of the most important cases that is going to get tried in the state of Texas this year, because I think it is going to shape the way private schools handle their students, their safety, and bullying."
McCathern is seeking more than $3 million dollars for the family following the April 2016 field trip where the 6th grade student was one of about 22 students who attended an end-of-the-year overnight field trip at Germer Ranch. The Blanco County ranch, which is owned by Lawrence Germer, an attorney and the father of Live Oak Dean Allison Buras, hosted the students after the group spent the day in Fredericksburg.
While at the ranch, McCathern claimed three white boys who had a history of bullying the girl had wrapped the rope from a swing around her neck and pulled, causing the girl's injuries. He compared the incident to the lynching of Jesse Washington, a black teen who was publicly tortured and lynched in downtown Waco after a jury convicted him of murder in 1916.
The lawsuit was initially filed against the school and Germer, claiming negligence, gross negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the school. It also claimed premises liability against Germer and sought more than $3 million in damages. McCathern said Germer and the young girl's family settled the suit for an undisclosed amount.
Former Blanco County Sheriff's Capt. Ben Ablon investigated the incident for possible criminal charges. After interviewing students, adults, and others involved in the trip, Ablon determined the girl's injuries were likely accidental and declined to file charges in July 2016.
Ablon's case summary included a statement from an adult chaperone who is also a physician. The chaperone administered Vaseline and a pain reliever to the girl and followed up with the student that evening, but did not notify the girl's mother immediately after the incident.
Waco attorney David Deaconson, who is representing the school, said since the incident the school changed its policy about notifying guardians when a student is injured while under the school's supervision as a result of the incident. He said Tuesday the school's insurance provider could not reach a settlement with the family, but is confident in Blanco County's investigation.
"We hope the jury sees the evidence the way the unbiased investigator did," Deaconson said.
The report of the "racially-motivated attack," as McCathern said, prompted a civil protest outside Live Oak following the 2016 field trip. More than 100 protesters, many from Dallas, chanted for racial equality and justice.
Ablon met with local ministers in July 2016 to go over the case summary and answer questions about the incident. Those who attended said they were satisfied with the thoroughness of the investigation and would continue to work with Live Oak administrators to address diversity and other challenges at the school.