A jury deadlocked Thursday while trying to decide if a Gonzales County man who sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy when he was 13 should be branded a sexually violent predator and committed for treatment.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about 3½ hours Wednesday and about 2½ hours Thursday morning before telling Judge Ralph Strother that they were hopelessly deadlocked. Strother declared a mistrial.
The jury of 10 women and two men was asked to determine if Gregory Dee Green, 34, is a sexually violent predator who suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to commit future acts of sexual violence. Twelve could not agree that he would and at least 10 could not agree that he would not offend in the future.
State law requires that Green be retried within 90 days, Strother said.
Green is serving 15 years for sexually assaulting a fellow inmate at a Texas Youth Commission facility in Mart in 2004.
If the jury had made an affirmative finding in the civil commitment trial, he would have been sent to the Texas Civil Commitment Center in Littlefield upon his release from prison in May 2020.
Civil commitments to the West Texas sex offender treatment facility are indefinite, but inmates' cases are reviewed every two years to see if they can be released to a less-restrictive environment or if their multi-tiered treatment program needs to be modified.
Green is the third repeat sex offender to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. The other two were committed for sex offender treatment.
The state was represented at the three-day trial by Maureen Whittmore and Tara Matlack, attorneys in the State Special Prosecution Unit’s civil division. Green was represented by Samarla Parker and Shawn Horocks of the State Counsel for Offenders Office.
Green testified Wednesday that he was sexually abused by his parents at a young age and was thrown into a flawed state foster care system. He said he sought sex offender treatment while he was locked up but was not afforded the help he needed.
Whittmore argued in closing statements that Green is a violent sex offender who will never change and who will offend again.
Green was placed on juvenile probation after he sexually assaulted the boy in Gonzales County in June 1998, but his probation was revoked. He was sent to the Mart TYC facility, where Green, then 19, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old inmate and was a suspect in at least two other sexual assaults.
He also was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in a 2005 incident involving his former girlfriend’s younger sister.