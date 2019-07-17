A Crawford man who was on parole when he was arrested for assaulting his wife last year will get another day in court after his trial ended Wednesday in an 11-1 deadlocked jury.
Retired State District Judge George Allen declared a mistrial in Gabriel Dwain Hall's aggravated assault family violence trial after jurors assured him after about 3½ hours of deliberations that they were hopelessly deadlocked. One juror indicated 11 favored conviction.
Prosecutors Tiffany Clark and Staci Scaman offered Hall a 10-year plea bargain after the mistrial was declared, but Hall rejected it. His new trial is set for Aug. 26 in Waco's 54th State District Court.
Hall, 42, a former construction worker, will remain in jail on a parole violation hold until his new trial. He admitted assaulting his wife of 20 years, Shannon Hall, in February 2018, but testified he did so in self-defense after she pulled a knife from her car.
The jury sent the judge about six notes during their deliberations requesting transcripts of Gabriel Hall's and Shannon Hall's testimonies. Whole transcripts cannot be provided to juries during deliberations. However, if jurors have a specific discrepancy about a certain bit of testimony, that can be transcribed for them.
Allen told the jurors to keep deliberating and gave them what is known as a dynamite charge. That, in essence, tells them to keep working because they have heard all the evidence available and that another jury called in to hear the case will hear the same evidence and their time will have been wasted.
About 10 minutes after those instructions, jurors told the judge they would not be able to resolve their conflict without getting a transcript of the defendant's testimony.
Allen declared a mistrial after neither prosecutor nor defense attorney Phil Martinez objected.
"I appreciated the jury working hard," Martinez said. "It's unfortunate that they could not make a decision, and we are looking forward to presenting our case to another jury on Aug. 26."
Clark said she respects the panel's work.
"That's why we have the jury system that we do, and we look forward to continuing and presenting our case to another jury," she said.
Hall, who has three prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine, another felony conviction for burglary of habitation and a misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest, faced from 15 years in prison up to life if the jury had convicted him on the enhanced charges.
Shannon Hall, the mother of Gabriel Hall's two children, said she decided to leave him after 20 years of marriage and loaded up her car. Once he realized she was gone, Gabriel Hall convinced her to meet him at an abandoned restaurant parking lot in Waco.
Hall said her husband pulled open the car door and was screaming at her. He was upset that she was leaving him, but really upset that she had taken the car that he had paid for, she said. She was afraid and grabbed a pocket knife from her car, and Hall backhanded her, fracturing the orbital socket around her eye, she said.
Gabriel Hall reached for the car keys, and they struggled. Sometime during the fight, her finger was cut by the knife, she testified.
Hall forced her into his car and they left her car in the parking lot, she said. He drove her home, continuing to assault her. She said he punched her in the face, stomped on her thigh and choked her until she blacked out. She said when she woke up, Hall was making a sandwich.
Martinez told the jury in closing statements that Hall was willing to let his wife go, but wanted to get back the car he bought. Martinez said Hall should be found not guilty because he acted in self-defense after his wife pulled the knife on him and started waving it around.
In her closing, Clark reminded the jury that Hall told his wife that she was going to get in his car one way or another and then assaulted her all the way back to Crawford. She told the jury that Shannon Hall told various authorities what happened that night with no wavering, but Gabriel Hall told multiple, inconsistent versions of what happened.
"This defendant is the definition of power and control," Clark said. "He took the stand because he was going to make sure he had the last word. He was going to be in control. But his testimony was wrong and it was inconsistent with the facts, the evidence and his previous statements."