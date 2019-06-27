An auto mechanic whose first trial six months ago ended with a hung jury was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing two young family members and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about two hours before finding Bryan Lacy Swisher, 57, of Waco, guilty of continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child.
Swisher elected to have Visiting Judge David Hodges, not the jury, assess his punishment. Hodges did not sentence Swisher on Thursday but ordered probation officers to compile a background report that the judge will review before sentencing. Hodges set sentencing for Aug. 19.
Swisher faces from 25 years in prison to life without parole on the continuous sexual abuse charge and up to 20 years in prison on the indecency count. The judge ordered Swisher, who had been free on bond, taken into custody after his conviction.
"We are so thankful that the jury heard our survivors and gave them the closure they have so long deserved," said Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle, who prosecuted the case with Will Hix. "This has been a long road for the entire team and we thank everyone who played a role in reaching this result. We look forward to the punishment decision and continuing to keep the most precious citizens of McLennan County safe."
Attorney Alan Bennett, who represented Swisher with attorney Jessi Freud, declined comment Thursday, deferring until after sentencing.
Swisher's first trial in January ended in a mistrial when jurors deadlocked 11-1 for guilty after deliberating six hours.
The two girls, who are now 11 and 12, testified at both of Swisher’s trials that he sexually abused them. The older girl testified that the abuse started when she was 6 and ended after she reported it to her mother one day after church when she was 9.
The younger girl testified Swisher abused her on one or two occasions during her visits to his Wenz Avenue residence. She reported the abuse a week after the older girl reported it.
In punishment testimony, Bennett and Freud called Swisher's mother, uncle, two friends and his former boss, who all said they don't believe the allegations. They said Swisher is a hard worker and a good person who would help anyone in need.
In summations, Hix told the jury that the evidence presented at trial was "as plain as day" that Swisher abused the girls.
"The thing that, bless her heart, affects (the older girl) the most is it just wasn't her. It was her sister, too," Hix said. "She knows now that if she had the ability to speak up sooner, then maybe we wouldn't be here talking about her sister, too, and that's what haunts her the most."
Bennett told jurors in summations that the state fell far short in reaching its burden of proof, and said the whole case is about the credibility of state witnesses. He reminded jurors of the testimony of a staff member at the older girl's school, who testified at both trials that the girl has a reputation for not being truthful.