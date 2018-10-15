Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH TEXAS INCLUDING....BOSQUE, COLLIN, COMANCHE, CORYELL, DALLAS, DENTON, EASTLAND, ELLIS, ERATH, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, HUNT, JOHNSON, KAUFMAN, LAMPASAS, MCLENNAN, MILLS, NAVARRO, PALO PINTO, PARKER, ROCKWALL, SOMERVELL, STEPHENS, TARRANT, AND WISE. IN NORTHEAST TEXAS, DELTA, HENDERSON, HOPKINS, RAINS, AND VAN ZANDT. * THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY. THE MOST LIKELY AREA FOR HEAVY RAIN IS FROM THE COMANCHE AREA THROUGH THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE DFW METROPLEX INTO EAST TEXAS. * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN THE FLOOD WATCH AREA WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES WITH ISOLATED 6 INCH AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS ALONG CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&