A judge has called a hearing to set an execution date for convicted triple murderer Billie Wayne Coble.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court has set the hearing for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, eight days after the U.S. Supreme court rejected Coble’s appeal of his conviction in the 1989 deaths of his brother-in-law, Waco Sgt. Bobby Vicha, and Vicha’s parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, at their homes in Axtell.
By statute, Johnson must set the execution date at least 91 days after Wednesday’s hearing. Johnson will coordinate the date for Coble’s execution, which will be carried out at the Walls Unit in Huntsville, with prison administrators and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Johnson signed a warrant Monday to have Coble returned to Waco for Wednesday’s hearing.
Coble, 70, one of the oldest on Texas’ death row, has been on death row since 1990, when he first was convicted in the Vichas’ deaths. He won a new punishment trial in 2007 when the 5th U.S.Circuit Court of Appeals ruled questions asked of jurors to return the death penalty were unconstitutional.
He was sentenced to death again following a punishment retrial 10 years ago.
Trial evidence showed Coble was upset over the failure of his third marriage. After killing Karen Vicha’s brother and parents, Coble kidnapped his estranged wife and threatened to rape and kill her. Coble was arrested after he and Karen Vicha were injured after a high-speed chase with police in Bosque County.
J.R. Vicha, a Waco attorney and former McLennan County prosecutor, was 11 at the time of the slayings. Coble tied him up, along with two cousins, and fled with his wife.
“I want to thank Judge Johnson for getting this done so quickly,” Vicha said Monday. “I hope he sets the date as soon as possible after the 91 days so we can get this done.”
Coble’s attorney, A. Richard Ellis of Mill Valley, California, did not return a phone message Monday.