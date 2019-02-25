The sexual assault trial of former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman, set to begin Monday, has been postponed after the judge in the case recused himself in the face of complaints by the defense.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court removed himself from the case after Oakman's attorneys filed a recusal motion Monday, alleging that Strother met improperly last week with prosecutors and unsealed records without consulting the defense. Strother had met with defense attorneys in August and agreed to seal the records in question, which include medical information from Baylor Scott & White.
"These improper actions have operated to deny the defendant's rights to due process and due course of law, his right to counsel, his right to effective assistance of counsel, his right to present a defense and his right of confrontation," states the motion from defense attorneys Alan Bennett and Jessi Freud. Oakman's attorneys also filed a motion Monday to disqualify the prosecutors in the case, Robert Moody and Gabe Price, who met with Strother on Feb. 20.
Strother's recusal came just before jury selection was to begin in the trial at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Jurors were told late Monday morning to report back at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in hopes that the trial can proceed.
Strother sent notification of his recusal Monday to Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield, presiding judge of the Third Administrative Judicial Region, who is expected to appoint a new judge quickly. That judge is scheduled to hold a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on whether to remove the prosecutors.
Oakman's attorneys have also filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Oakman, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Baylor student at his apartment in April 2016, after his football career at Baylor was over. He has argued that he and the woman had previously dated and that they had a consensual sexual encounter.
