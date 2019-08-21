A former day care owner charged with injuring a child withdrew her guilty plea Wednesday after a judge rejected a plea bargain she reached with prosecutors.
Glenda Rachel Grusendorf Hammons, 81, of Robinson, likely will go to trial after Judge Matt Johnson of 54th State District Court said he would not accept the state’s deal of five years deferred probation on one felony count of injury to a child.
Johnson set a trial date of Oct. 21.
Robinson police arrested Hammons in September 2018 after investigating a report of abuse. A 21-month-old boy suffered injuries the month before at a state-licensed day care facility Hammons operated in her home in the 100 block of North McLendon Drive, according to records filed in the case.
Cellphone video recorded by another child in Hammons' care shows her holding the boy by the arms as he cries, then toss him onto a hardwood floor, court documents state. The video also shows her shaking the boy, dragging him across the floor by his leg for 4 to 5 feet and slapping the back and side of his head, an arrest affidavit states.
Hammons initially denied hurting the boy, but when police showed her the video, she said, 'Guess I did something wrong," the affidavit states.
Hammons pleaded guilty June 6, and Johnson ordered a background report by probation officers, which he reviewed before Wednesday’s hearing. After reviewing the report, Johnson declined the plea offer, forcing Hammons to stand trial in two months.