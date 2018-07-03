A McLennan County judge on Tuesday ordered officials at Coryell Memorial Hospital, a general contractor and others to preserve the scene of last week's explosion at the Gatesville hospital in anticipation of a lawsuit.
Judge Vicki Menard of Waco's 414th State District Court granted a temporary restraining order sought Tuesday by the mother of an electrician who was badly burned in the explosion.
The order prohibits hospital officials and workers from "destroying, altering, repairing, removing from the jurisdiction or otherwise failing to preserve the site of the explosion."
The judge has scheduled a July 16 hearing to determine if she will convert the temporary restraining order into an injunction in the case.
The suit, filed by Isabel Aranzamendi, mother of Wilber Dimas, names the Coryell County Hospital Authority, doing business as Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, Adolfson & Peterson Inc., Lochridge-Priest Inc. and Atmos Energey Corp. as defendants.
Dimas, an electrician for a subcontractor working on an expansion project at the hospital, was burned on more than 70 percent of his body. Two workers were killed and 14 were injured in the blast, which an initial investigation determined was a construction-related accident resulting in a natural gas explosion in the boiler room.
Dimas remains hospitalized at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.
Adolfson & Peterson, the general contractor for the project, started work on the expansion in 2016.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the plaintiffs with Houston attorney Robert E. Ammons, said the defendants were named in the temporary restraining order application because they control the scene.
"These are the people who have the ability to alter or destroy any of the scene," Dunnam said. "I am not going to tell you that anybody is doing that, although the media has reported that they are cleaning up and are going to resume construction. If they do certain types of cleanup and resume construction, evidence could be lost."
Dunnam said experts can determine a lot scientifically about what caused the explosion by examining the debris.
"Just like they reconstruct a fire, you can reconstruct an explosion," Dunnam said. "But the physical evidence is important to be preserved. There are a lot of people, obviously, who have been impacted by this. So it is important to everyone, not just our client, that the evidence be preserved and that everybody be able to determine the facts of what actually happened."
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said crews have cleaned up debris from the surrounding area but not in the actual site of the blast. She was unaware the temporary restraining order had been granted Tuesday afternoon.
"We are wanting to move forward, but the insurance company wants to look at it and we are all in limbo waiting for all of that." she said.
Police announced Monday that the State Fire Marshal's Office had finished its on-site forensic examination and released the site back to hospital officials.
“Workers have indicated they are actively engaged in altering the hospital premises where the explosion occurred,” Ammons said in a press release. “These alterations to the explosion site are going forward despite the fact that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Railroad Commission of Texas and others are investigating the explosion and those investigations are not yet concluded. It’s only fair for the people most directly impacted by this tragic event have an opportunity to examine the evidence before it is altered or destroyed.”