A McLennan County judge on Friday denied a motion from Twin Peaks defendant Marcus Pilkington to quash the May rioting indictment against him on procedural grounds.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court, who conducted a hearing on July 27, issued his ruling in a brief order Friday, saying only that the motion is denied.
Pilkington, 40, a Bandido from Mexia, was among 155 bikers initially indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity charges in the May 2015 shootout that left nine bikers dead and 20 injured.
Prosecutors sought re-indictments May 9 against 24 bikers on new charges, including murder, riot, tampering with evidence and weapons charges and have said they do not intend to pursue the organized crime charges.
Of those 155 cases, all but 27 have been dismissed. Three of the cases are being handled by special prosecutors appointed after District Attorney Abel Reyna recused his office. One defendant, Jacob Carrizal, has gone to trial, which ended in a hung jury and mistrial in November.
Pilkington's attorney, Paul Looney, of Houston, alleged in his motion to throw out the indictment that the manner in which the state sought the riot indictment violates accepted procedures. Looney charged that prosecutors should have dismissed the original indictment and then sought a new indictment under a new cause number. Instead, Looney argued, prosecutors improperly obtained the new indictment under the same cause number and did not indicate which charge they intend to pursue.
Prosecutors countered that they have followed the same procedures in this county for at least the past seven years and that higher courts have affirmed the practice.
Looney said he is not surprised by Johnson's ruling. He intends to ask Waco's 10th Court of Appeals to order Johnson to grant the motion through an application for writ of mandamus. However, he is not hopeful that will be granted either, Looney said.
"Where we expect to win is in the Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin," Looney said. "We didn't expect that it would get the ruling it deserves in Waco. We always expected we would have to get it in Austin."
Pilkington is serving a two-year prison term on narcotics and evidence tampering charges from Limestone County.
As it stands Friday, Tom Modesto Mendez, the Bandidos San Antonio chapter president, is the next Twin Peaks defendant set to stand trial on Sept. 10. Mendez is charged in 19th State District Court with riot, a first-degree felony.
A jury panel in his case is set to report Friday afternoon to get court instructions and fill out juror questionnaires. They will be told to return Sept. 10 for the start of jury selection.