A dispute between the city of Crawford and developers who want to build 92 upscale homes is headed to trial after a judge declined Thursday to rule that the final plat for the new subdivision should be considered approved as a matter of law.
David Cunningham and David Holy of DCDH Development asked 170th State District Judge Jim Meyer to rule that the Crawford City Council violated the Local Government Code and its own policies by declining to vote on their plans for the new subdivision northwest of Crawford on Prairie Chapel Road.
Instead, Meyer denied their motion, argued by their attorney, Jim Hering, and set the conflict for trial on Jan. 6.
"This has to do with a political fight we are in the middle of now because a group of people simply don't want the city of Crawford to change," Hering told the judge. "There is a lot of money being spent and a lot of time being wasted and my clients are literally shut down."
An additional wrench was thrown in the project when the mayor and a city council member who favored the subdivision were replaced by detractors of the project, Hering said.
"My clients sit here now, looking at almost two years down the road and have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and we are back at ground zero," Hering said.
Kathleen Dow, who represents the city of Crawford, told the judge the "law gives but it also takes away in this matter," adding that Holy and and Cunningham must show an "unquestionable right" to the relief they are seeking in their summary judgment motion.
She said the city of Crawford has a subdivision ordinance and that approval of a preliminary plat expires after nine months unless the city approves a final plat. The city did not act on their request to approve the final plat, and the deadline expired on approval of the preliminary plat, she said.
Hering argued that Cunningham and Holy had done everything required of them by the city, including offering to chip in an additional $250,000 to supplement the city water system. DCDH and the city executed a developers agreement in March, and former Mayor Marilyn Judy told Holy and Cunningham that they could start turning dirt.
A week later, after lots were cleared and roads were cut, residents became more aware of the project and expressed their opposition to City Hall, Hering said.
Judy asked DCDH to discontinue its work until the final plat was approved, which the DCDH lawsuit says she represented to them as "nothing more than a formality."
Residents opposed to the subdivision flooded council chambers, and the council tabled the vote on the final plat.
Hering argued that the Texas Local Government Code requires a municipality to act on a plat within 30 days after it is filed or it is considered approved. Hering asked Meyer to declare the plat approved to allow his clients to proceed with their plans.
According to the lawsuit, Holy and Cunningham planned a subdivision with 92 lots, with 53 lots to be developed in the first phase featuring homes with an average price of $350,000. They presented their plans to the city council in June 2018.
The city annexed the property in December with the agreement that the city would provide services to the subdivision in exchange for Holy and Cunningham executing a development agreement requiring them to pay for any additional costs of extending services and providing utilities.