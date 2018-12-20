A Waco man convicted of capital murder earlier this month was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after a judge denied his request for mistrial based on claims of prosecutorial misconduct.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court rejected Tyler Sherrod Clay's motion for mistrial and sentenced the 29-year-old former owner of a Waco smoke shop in the murder-for-hire death of Joshua Ladale Pittman in December 2015.
A jury on Dec. 6 convicted Clay of hiring Keith Antoine Spratt to kill Pittman, who was shot multiple times while playing a video gambling machine at an East Waco convenience store. Prosecutors said during the four-day trial that Clay wanted Pittman killed out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game and they said he could not let that stand.
However, Johnson did not enter a judgement in accordance with the jury's verdict or sentence Clay to the automatic life prison term at that time because Clay's attorneys, Randy Schaffer, of Houston, and Melanie Walker, of Waco, moved for a mistrial but asked the judge to defer his ruling until after the jury returned its verdict.
Schaffer asked for the mistrial after prosecutor Hilary LaBorde played a portion of a videotape of a police interview with Clay during her jury summations that the parties had agreed to redact.
Schaffer argued that LaBorde's actions were part of an ongoing battle he waged with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office over not providing evidence he was entitled to in a timely manner, including offers of favorable deals to jailed witnesses with pending cases. He also complained that they called a witness who was not listed on initial witness lists and that prosecutors generally did not play fair and were "dealing from the bottom of the deck."
Schaffer said he talked to local attorneys before Clay's trial. They warned him to beware of unethical "shady dealings" by the DA's office, he said.
"Those attorneys should be NFL scouts, because every single thing they told me about the DA's office came true," Schaffer told the judge. "It's part of a pattern, where they deal from the bottom of the deck. They don't follow court orders. They don't follow rules of discovery. They play by their own rules."
LaBorde bristled at Schaffer's implications of impropriety and said she was having trouble with her laptop on the morning of summations and asked an investigator in her office to prepare a presentation for her summations that included a portion of Clay's police interview.
She said she played the excluded part by mistake and failed to watch the six-minute portion she planned to use in her summations before playing it for the jury because she was rushed for time.
"You say you didn't have time to watch the entire clip," Schaffer said. "You had time to watch the first five minutes, but not the final minute?"
"Obviously, I wished I had watched it all now," LaBorde said. "This was a mistake. I don't appreciate you saying I am unethical because I made a mistake."
Once she heard the excluded portion, LaBorde cut off the recording, which was from Clay's interview with Waco police Detective Melissa Thompson. In the video, Clay tells Thompson, "Nothing like that … So, I don't know why I feel like — I don't know why somebody would say I did some ..." LaBorde stopped the video at that point.
Clay was wondering aloud to the detective why others would say that Pittman robbed him, the state's theory for why he paid Spratt to kill Pittman. Prosecutors agreed not to play that portion after Schaffer objected that statements by others are inadmissible hearsay.
Prosecutor Sterling Harmon argued at Thursday's hearing that Schaffer had not properly preserved his objection and request for mistrial because he asked the judge to defer his ruling until after Clay was convicted. He said LaBorde made a simple mistake that was not harmful to Clay and it was one that was cured by the judge's instruction that the jury disregard it.
James Spears, a four-time felon, testified at Clay's trial that Clay was angry that Pittman robbed him and he offered him $5,000 to kill Pittman. Spears said he was arrested and jailed soon after Clay made the offer and he was not able to take him up on it.
Later, Spears told the jury, he and Spratt were in jail together and Spratt told him that Clay offered to pay Spratt $15,000 to kill Pittman. Spratt said Clay still owed him $5,000 for the murder.
Spratt, 30, also is charged with capital murder. His case remains pending in 19th State District Court.