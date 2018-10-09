The cause of extensive injuries suffered by a 38-day-old baby may have been unclear for her father and mother, but her father’s jailhouse friend graphically testified about the cause of the baby’s injuries, recalling a confession he was told while serving time in Waco.
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court listened to opening day testimony Tuesday in the trial of Patricio Medina, 27, of Waco. Medina faces one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, two counts of injury to a child and two counts of endangering a child.
Prosecutor Gabrielle Massey started her opening statement Monday with an apology to the jury for the graphic depiction that would be laid out in the trial. Massey and fellow prosecutor Jennifer Jenkins said Medina sexually assaulted his infant daughter in March 2014, causing 48 fractures all over her body.
Medina’s attorney, Walter M. “Skip” Reaves Jr., deferred his opening statements.
Doctors testifying on behalf of the state described facial bruising and 48 fractures found all over the infant’s body in various stages of healing, suggesting the abuse they suspected had likely been going on for weeks.
Called as a witness, the baby’s mother, Lisa Montoya, told jurors she was unsure how her baby was injured, but said Medina would watch the children when she was running errands or was out of the house. She said she and Medina often used methamphetamine in the house while the children were sleeping, but that she never witnessed any physical abuse to her children.
Prosecutors played a video of a police interview in which Medina said he is unsure of how the child was injured.
Fernando Herrera testified Medina told him while they were both in McLennan County Jail of sexually assaulting his infant daughter while under the influence of methamphetamine. Currently serving time in Florida in a theft case, Herrera said he knew Medina as a local meth user and became a confidant of Medina’s while they were both being held in McLennan County.
“We could already relate to each other because of the same drug we were addicted to, methamphetamine, and we had a lot of stories about that,” Herrera said. “I’m not sure if that was the reason why he decided to tell the details about what happened, but that’s how it started off.”
Herrera said Medina told him his girlfriend left the house and he was caring for his infant daughter, who started crying.
Herrera said because the of effects of the drug, Medina told him the baby’s sobs began sounding like moans from a woman. He said Medina told him he was sexually aroused and forced himself on the baby, causing injury to the child.
Reaves asked Herrera about how many times Herrera has offered to testify for the state. Herrera said the only other trial he testified during was the murder trial of Ed Graf Jr. Before the trial went into recess for the night, Reaves also suggested Herrera has offered to testify in other trials.
Testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday.