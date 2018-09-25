A McLennan County Jail inmate who claims he was assaulted, tortured and retaliated against while incarcerated has filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and five jail officers.
Robert Hutchison, 36, who has a pending indictment for assault-family violence and impeding breathing, is seeking $1 million in his lawsuit, filed Monday in Waco's U.S. District Court.
In a one-page, handwritten complaint, Hutchison alleges an officer at the county jail, 3201 E. Highway 6, "violently placed me against the wall" while he was returning from recreation. He claims the officer "violently struck my genitals" during a search and then insulted him when he complained that he had been sexually assaulted.
The lawsuit only names the officers by their last names and indicates Hutchison is now being housed in the private Jack Harwell Detention Center adjacent to the county jail.
Waco attorney Mike Dixon, who represents the county, declined comment Tuesday about the lawsuit.
Hutchison said the officer took him to a cell in the jail's disciplinary segregation section and "physically assaulted" him in the shower. He was then placed in a restraint chair for six hours, the lawsuit claims.
Hutchison claims that on July 12 he was retaliated against for "pointing out a sexual harassment claim." He said he was "sexually harassed" by an officer, who he claims called him "punk" twice. Hutchison told the officer he would file a complaint against him, and "he in return had me attacked and roughed up by" another officer.
The lawsuit also claims Hutchison was retaliated against for filing the complaint by being placed in a "violent cell" from July 13 to July 17. Officers placed him in a restraint chair on July 20, denied him food and "filed bogus charges" against Hutchison, he alleges.
Another officer "filed a bogus charge of retaliation on me," Hutchison claims. He alleges he also was placed in a violent cell, denied recreation, correspondence and food on July 14.