A prison inmate serving time in a 2003 shooting that left a Waco man paralyzed was indicted this week on a murder charge because the victim of the shooting 15 years ago died last year.
A McLennan County grand jury issued a sealed indictment Wednesday charging Ricky Ortegon Jr., 36, with murder in the Feb. 24, 2017, death of Carlos Martinez. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, and a warrant for Ortegon's arrest on the murder charge was issued by 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother.
Ortegon, who is serving a 15-year term at the Hutchins prison unit near Dallas for the shooting, is scheduled to be released from prison Sept. 28. He will be returned to Waco to face the new charge, prompted by Martinez's death in Houston.
Prosecutor Mark Parker said Ortegon will face the murder charge, despite spending 15 years in prison for attempted murder in the same offense, because the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office determined Martinez died from "complications from gunshot wounds" he suffered 14 years before.
Court records show Ortegon, who also has a felony conviction for evading arrest in a vehicle, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in November 2003 in the April 2003 shooting incident that left Martinez mortally wounded and paralyzed.
According to records filed in the case, Martinez, who was 20 at the time, told police a man later identified as Ortegon rang the doorbell at his aunt's house in the 2200 block of Lee Street about 3:30 a.m. Martinez answered the door, and the man said he wanted to talk to Martinez's cousin.
Martinez's cousin was asleep and refused to come to the door, so Martinez returned to the door and told Ortegon his cousin was sleeping. Ortegon insisted on speaking with his cousin, so Martinez said he returned to his cousin's room. Again, his cousin said he did not want to talk to anyone, so Martinez went back and reported that to Ortegon, according to Martinez's statement to police.
Ortegon then asked, "Well, who are you?" Martinez said he was the man's cousin, and Ortegon asked him if he and his cousin are "close."
"I said, 'I'm his cousin!" Martinez wrote in the report. Ortegon then fired five or six shots, striking Martinez multiple times in the abdomen and chest, with a .40-caliber bullet lodging near his spine, according to records.
Police determined Ortegon thought Martinez's cousin had dated Ortegon's girlfriend while Ortegon was in prison the first time, but shot Martinez for some reason, reports indicate. Martinez's cousin said he had not spoken to the woman in months and that they never went out.
If convicted of murder, Ortegon faces up to life in prison.