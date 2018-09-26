The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Clarence Eugene Kibler — sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), sexual performance by a child
Braxton Ray Harris — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Luis Abarca-Torres — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Sergio Ponce — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Clarence Odell Adams — injury to an elderly individual
Donna Ruth Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tommy Jacob Aguirre — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Charles Benjamine Amazeen — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Giovanni Maritn Arcibar — credit card abuse
Wesley Kyle Arthaud — injury to a disabled individual
Johntrayious Austin — theft from a person
Armando Jose Ayala — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Nathan Charles Baker — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jacob Allen Barak — theft of a firearm
Taurane Lamont Bell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Steven Eugene Belville — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Durward Wayne Benson Jr.
Bobby Joe Bingham — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Bobby Joe Bingham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Bishop — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Datron Diron Blake — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior
Stephen Joe Brady Jr. — injury to a child, assault family violence
Lacy Danielle Brooks — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Reginald Devyne Burke — driving while intoxicated - felony
Zhi Lin — engaging in organized criminal activity, trafficking of persons
Yala Yang — trafficking of persons, engaging in organized crime
Peng Li — trafficking of persons
Sheng Weng — engaging in organized criminal activity
Ashley R Cagle — forgery
Luis Miguel Castro — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael James Cates — driving while intoxicated - felony
Nicklus Donil Clark — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Jeremy Scott Cohen — possession of a controlled substance: methadone
Jonathan Q Colon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Tammy Marie Crabbe — tampering with a governmental record
Kristin Marie Cummings — possession of prohibited weapon
Brian Daniels — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors
Michael Shane Darr — assault against public servant
Matthew Tyler Dees — arson
Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Chase Stephen Ezell — interference with child custody
Elijah Luciano Fajardo — engaging in organized criminal activity
Delintre Dontre Dotson — continuous violence against the family
Kaitlin Marie Ferguson — forgery
Curtis Lee Foster — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brandon Aaron Fritze — arson
Mark Anthony Gaines — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Austin Drew Gatlin — burglary of a habitation
Rhonda Renee Glynn — injury to a disabled individual
Timothy Paul Gonzales — injury to a disabled individual
Demeteris Trevon Graham — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Robert Louis Green — driving while intoxicated - felony
Lonnie Gunn — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Tony Lee Hall — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Damen Marcus Henry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jeremy Neal Hernandez — assault family violence with a prior
Dylan Taylor Herren — aggravated assault
Matthew Paul Herring — claim lottery prize by fraud
Tana Nicole Mullins — claim lottery prize by fraud
Bobby Lee Hightower — injury to a child (2 counts)
Racquel Gennette Hightower — injury to a child (2 counts)
Japrince Raynard Hightower — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Isaac Lee Hood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
David Jaimes-Hernandez — injury to a child
Mark Anthony Lenn Johnson — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Marus Bryan Johnson — credit card abuse
William Kenney Johnson — improper phototography or visual recording
Mitchell Alexander Johnston — burglary of a building
Earl Roger Keim — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Jekyarri Lang-Hall — aggravated assault
Stephanie Ann Marie Lay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior
William Cody Lawson — abandoning a child
Jose Alejandro Lopez — aggravated robbery (3 counts)
Crystal Renee Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Julie Danielle Spivey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Candice Lee Matthews — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Billy Ray Mccoy III — assault against public servant (2 counts)
Arkelvis Brushaun Murphy — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jesus Navarro — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Valerie Rae Norman — aggravated assault
Kendrick Oneal — assault against public servant
Abram Mauricio Ortiz — endangering a child
Richard Outley — assault family violence by occlusion
Angela Marie Palacious — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Danny Lee Pearson — forgery
Kristin Kory Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Philip Nicholas Proffitt — deadly conduct
Philip Nicholas Proffitt — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond
Randall Reyes — sexual assault
Olivia Roach — credit card abuse
Abimael Rodriguez — assault family violence by occlusion
Carl Russell Rowell — fraud
Jerry Jermaine Davis — failure to register as a sex offender
Placido Miguel Salazar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacqueline Sanders — aggravated assault
Terence Deshone Sapp — sex offenders duty to register
Wilson Robertson Sawyer — robbery
Marinda Seawright — forgery
William Haywood Scott — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Tarance Larod Sharp — abandoning a child
Douglas Darnell Slaughter — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Christopher Marcos Smith — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Deantwan Bronshea Smith — forgery against elderly individual
Vintrel Rayshawn Snell — aggravated assault
Kevin Wayne Soto — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Shaporcha Veunshae Stroup — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Mario Sustaita — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Juan Carlos Torres — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Ronald Louis Turner — aggravated assault against a public servant, attempting to take weapon from peace officer
Anthony Pete Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Baily Briann Vanzandt — tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Javier Vasquez — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Amaya Nevarez — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Julian Thomas Villarreal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
George Allen Wetzel — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sean Austen Whitworth — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Shandi Nichole Williamson — forgery
Penglan Zhao — aggravated assault