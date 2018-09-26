The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Clarence Eugene Kibler — sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), sexual performance by a child

Braxton Ray Harris — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Luis Abarca-Torres — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Sergio Ponce — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Clarence Odell Adams — injury to an elderly individual

Donna Ruth Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tommy Jacob Aguirre — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Charles Benjamine Amazeen — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Giovanni Maritn Arcibar — credit card abuse

Wesley Kyle Arthaud — injury to a disabled individual

Johntrayious Austin — theft from a person

Armando Jose Ayala — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nathan Charles Baker — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jacob Allen Barak — theft of a firearm

Taurane Lamont Bell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Steven Eugene Belville — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Durward Wayne Benson Jr.

Bobby Joe Bingham — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Bobby Joe Bingham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Bishop — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Datron Diron Blake — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior

Stephen Joe Brady Jr. — injury to a child, assault family violence

Lacy Danielle Brooks — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Reginald Devyne Burke — driving while intoxicated - felony

Zhi Lin — engaging in organized criminal activity, trafficking of persons

Yala Yang — trafficking of persons, engaging in organized crime

Peng Li — trafficking of persons

Sheng Weng — engaging in organized criminal activity

Ashley R Cagle — forgery

Luis Miguel Castro — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael James Cates — driving while intoxicated - felony

Nicklus Donil Clark — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Jeremy Scott Cohen — possession of a controlled substance: methadone

Jonathan Q Colon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tammy Marie Crabbe — tampering with a governmental record

Kristin Marie Cummings — possession of prohibited weapon

Brian Daniels — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors

Michael Shane Darr — assault against public servant

Matthew Tyler Dees — arson

Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Chase Stephen Ezell — interference with child custody

Elijah Luciano Fajardo — engaging in organized criminal activity

Delintre Dontre Dotson — continuous violence against the family

Kaitlin Marie Ferguson — forgery

Curtis Lee Foster — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brandon Aaron Fritze — arson

Mark Anthony Gaines — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Austin Drew Gatlin — burglary of a habitation

Rhonda Renee Glynn — injury to a disabled individual

Timothy Paul Gonzales — injury to a disabled individual

Demeteris Trevon Graham — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Robert Louis Green — driving while intoxicated - felony

Lonnie Gunn — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Tony Lee Hall — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Damen Marcus Henry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jeremy Neal Hernandez — assault family violence with a prior

Dylan Taylor Herren — aggravated assault

Matthew Paul Herring — claim lottery prize by fraud

Tana Nicole Mullins — claim lottery prize by fraud

Bobby Lee Hightower — injury to a child (2 counts)

Racquel Gennette Hightower — injury to a child (2 counts)

Japrince Raynard Hightower — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Isaac Lee Hood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

David Jaimes-Hernandez — injury to a child

Mark Anthony Lenn Johnson — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Marus Bryan Johnson — credit card abuse

William Kenney Johnson — improper phototography or visual recording

Mitchell Alexander Johnston — burglary of a building

Earl Roger Keim — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Jekyarri Lang-Hall — aggravated assault

Stephanie Ann Marie Lay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior

William Cody Lawson — abandoning a child

Jose Alejandro Lopez — aggravated robbery (3 counts)

Crystal Renee Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Julie Danielle Spivey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Candice Lee Matthews — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Billy Ray Mccoy III — assault against public servant (2 counts)

Arkelvis Brushaun Murphy — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jesus Navarro — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Valerie Rae Norman — aggravated assault

Kendrick Oneal — assault against public servant

Abram Mauricio Ortiz — endangering a child

Richard Outley — assault family violence by occlusion

Angela Marie Palacious — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Danny Lee Pearson — forgery

Kristin Kory Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Philip Nicholas Proffitt — deadly conduct

Philip Nicholas Proffitt — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond

Randall Reyes — sexual assault

Olivia Roach — credit card abuse

Abimael Rodriguez — assault family violence by occlusion

Carl Russell Rowell — fraud

Jerry Jermaine Davis — failure to register as a sex offender

Placido Miguel Salazar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacqueline Sanders — aggravated assault

Terence Deshone Sapp — sex offenders duty to register

Wilson Robertson Sawyer — robbery

Marinda Seawright — forgery

William Haywood Scott — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Tarance Larod Sharp — abandoning a child

Douglas Darnell Slaughter — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Christopher Marcos Smith — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Deantwan Bronshea Smith — forgery against elderly individual

Vintrel Rayshawn Snell — aggravated assault

Kevin Wayne Soto — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Shaporcha Veunshae Stroup — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Mario Sustaita — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Juan Carlos Torres — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Ronald Louis Turner — aggravated assault against a public servant, attempting to take weapon from peace officer

Anthony Pete Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Baily Briann Vanzandt — tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Javier Vasquez — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Amaya Nevarez — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Julian Thomas Villarreal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

George Allen Wetzel — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sean Austen Whitworth — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Shandi Nichole Williamson — forgery

Penglan Zhao — aggravated assault

