The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tyjuana Chante Curry — aggravated assault

Robert Lee Bogney — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Brandon Lee Carlton — sexual assault of a child, possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child

Durell J’kay Edward Dudley — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure

David Gonzalez-Estrada — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Luis Fernando Luna — sexual assault of a child

Aunyonna Ferrell Robinson — abandoning a child

Joshua Lee Tarango — sexual assault of a child

Pascual Alfonse Torres — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child

Phillip Williams — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Santos Francisco Aguilar — assault against emergency services personnel

Craig Ashby — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Craig Ashby — robbery

Leeann Bollier — endangering a child

Steven Micheal Hogan — endangering a child

Lavana Brooks — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Jose Guadalupe Calvillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kierra Carter — theft of services of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tanya Nicole Coffman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Joseph Dale Dulock — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Willie Robert Conner — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Mark Joseph Cross — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jason Lamar Davis — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Christina Mae Drake — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brenda Carol Eary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Thomas Jeffery Eary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Edwards — aggravated assault against a public servant

Cecil Armand Farmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Scott Glenn Feland — forgery

Trey Kevin Gatlin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Calvin Gaynor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Toriano Adaryll Goods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christian Green — burglary of a habitation

Michael Cordell Guerra — engaging in organized criminal activity

Dominic Walker Gutierrez — abandoning a child

Tommy Lamar Hall — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

George Forest Harn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kelly Ryan Hatfield — assault family violence with a prior

Joseph Haynes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kimberley Dawn Herrin — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Laron Dwayne Hicks — driving while intoxicated felony (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Dustin James Hollier — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jacob Thomas Howard — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Joshua Phillip Hubenak — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Alfonso Dewayne Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Alberta Marie Jones — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

William Jones — assault family violence by occlusion

Andre Tyron Kelley — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Andre Tyron Kelley — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Steffan Jamur Kelly — aggravated assault against a public servant (enhanced), aggravated assault against a public servant

Ignacio Lara — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jacob Russell Laskowski — injury to a child

Dakota Lane Lauderdale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Cody Lawson — abandoning a child

Alfred Louis Liendo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Joe Lopez — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Juan Carlos Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Mario Luna — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lee Von Mabry Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, injury to a child

Lee Von Mabry Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Audrieanna Dawn Marek — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sonya Camargo Marin — aggravated assault

Damion Donte Montgomery — assault family violence with a prior

Colton Dale Nevill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Courtney Dewayne Nichols — evading arrest or detention with a prior, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Quinton Quansha Newton — continuous violence against the family

Bret Allie Nunley — forgery

Dakota Parker Norden — aggravated assault

Shamyra Breyonta Palmer — forgery

Shamyra Breyonta Palmer — forgery

Jared Joseph Poehl — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Broshondrick Powell — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Xavier Dale Powell — aggravated assault (2 counts)

David Nanez Ramirez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Marshall Ramos — aggravated assault

Emily Morgan Riggleman — driving while intoxicated - felony

Cory Tyrone Robinson — aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Dennisha Lashe Robinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Adrian Ivan Rocha-Alanis — secure execution of a document by deception $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Martha Perez Rodarte — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Isaac Rodriguez — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Veronica Rodriguez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Alexis Rigoberto Rosas — assault family violence with a prior

Alea Samone Ross — retaliation

Mark Anthony Ross — evading arrest or detention

Justine Marie Salva — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sabrina Marie Sardaneta — theft of $1,500 or more but less than $20,000

Christopher Lanorris Smith — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Kameron Deshaun Smith — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Michael Andrew Sowder — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Brian Paul Standerfer — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Gay Nell Swinnie — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Matthew Bryan Taylor — aggravated assault

Riki Lynn Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cameron Don Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Raul Tovar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Antjuan Tyrrell Turner — assault family violence by occlusion

Antjuan Tyrrell Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Valerie Shawna Vargas — tampering with physical evidence

Lakreshea Nashae Waggoner — robbery

Lester Walker — assault family violence by occlusion

Myron Lamar Walker — assault family violence by occlusion

Roderick Xavier Walton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donny Ray Washington — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Selena Domisher Washington — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

John Dewhit Whitfield — assault family violence with a prior

Thomas Richard Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Chase Wilson — illegal dumping commercial purpose

Allen Douglas Wood — injury to an elderly individual

Leodegario Zuniga Jr — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Recommended for you