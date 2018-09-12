The following people were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tyjuana Chante Curry — aggravated assault
Robert Lee Bogney — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Brandon Lee Carlton — sexual assault of a child, possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child
Durell J’kay Edward Dudley — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure
David Gonzalez-Estrada — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Luis Fernando Luna — sexual assault of a child
Aunyonna Ferrell Robinson — abandoning a child
Joshua Lee Tarango — sexual assault of a child
Pascual Alfonse Torres — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child
Phillip Williams — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Santos Francisco Aguilar — assault against emergency services personnel
Craig Ashby — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Craig Ashby — robbery
Leeann Bollier — endangering a child
Steven Micheal Hogan — endangering a child
Lavana Brooks — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Jose Guadalupe Calvillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kierra Carter — theft of services of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tanya Nicole Coffman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Joseph Dale Dulock — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Willie Robert Conner — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Mark Joseph Cross — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jason Lamar Davis — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Christina Mae Drake — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brenda Carol Eary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Thomas Jeffery Eary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Edwards — aggravated assault against a public servant
Cecil Armand Farmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Scott Glenn Feland — forgery
Trey Kevin Gatlin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Calvin Gaynor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Toriano Adaryll Goods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christian Green — burglary of a habitation
Michael Cordell Guerra — engaging in organized criminal activity
Dominic Walker Gutierrez — abandoning a child
Tommy Lamar Hall — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
George Forest Harn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Kelly Ryan Hatfield — assault family violence with a prior
Joseph Haynes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kimberley Dawn Herrin — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Laron Dwayne Hicks — driving while intoxicated felony (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Dustin James Hollier — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jacob Thomas Howard — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Joshua Phillip Hubenak — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Alfonso Dewayne Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Alberta Marie Jones — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
William Jones — assault family violence by occlusion
Andre Tyron Kelley — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Andre Tyron Kelley — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Steffan Jamur Kelly — aggravated assault against a public servant (enhanced), aggravated assault against a public servant
Ignacio Lara — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jacob Russell Laskowski — injury to a child
Dakota Lane Lauderdale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Cody Lawson — abandoning a child
Alfred Louis Liendo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Joe Lopez — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Juan Carlos Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Mario Luna — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lee Von Mabry Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, injury to a child
Lee Von Mabry Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Audrieanna Dawn Marek — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sonya Camargo Marin — aggravated assault
Damion Donte Montgomery — assault family violence with a prior
Colton Dale Nevill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Courtney Dewayne Nichols — evading arrest or detention with a prior, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Quinton Quansha Newton — continuous violence against the family
Bret Allie Nunley — forgery
Dakota Parker Norden — aggravated assault
Shamyra Breyonta Palmer — forgery
Shamyra Breyonta Palmer — forgery
Jared Joseph Poehl — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Broshondrick Powell — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Xavier Dale Powell — aggravated assault (2 counts)
David Nanez Ramirez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Marshall Ramos — aggravated assault
Emily Morgan Riggleman — driving while intoxicated - felony
Cory Tyrone Robinson — aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Dennisha Lashe Robinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Adrian Ivan Rocha-Alanis — secure execution of a document by deception $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Martha Perez Rodarte — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Isaac Rodriguez — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Veronica Rodriguez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Alexis Rigoberto Rosas — assault family violence with a prior
Alea Samone Ross — retaliation
Mark Anthony Ross — evading arrest or detention
Justine Marie Salva — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sabrina Marie Sardaneta — theft of $1,500 or more but less than $20,000
Christopher Lanorris Smith — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Kameron Deshaun Smith — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Michael Andrew Sowder — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
Brian Paul Standerfer — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Gay Nell Swinnie — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Matthew Bryan Taylor — aggravated assault
Riki Lynn Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cameron Don Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Raul Tovar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Antjuan Tyrrell Turner — assault family violence by occlusion
Antjuan Tyrrell Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Valerie Shawna Vargas — tampering with physical evidence
Lakreshea Nashae Waggoner — robbery
Lester Walker — assault family violence by occlusion
Myron Lamar Walker — assault family violence by occlusion
Roderick Xavier Walton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donny Ray Washington — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Selena Domisher Washington — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
John Dewhit Whitfield — assault family violence with a prior
Thomas Richard Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Chase Wilson — illegal dumping commercial purpose
Allen Douglas Wood — injury to an elderly individual
Leodegario Zuniga Jr — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)