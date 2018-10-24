The following people were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tasheka Deanna Amos — endangering a child
Traci Lynne Argo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brittany Nicole Baker — forgery
Cassandra Lee Balboa — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Angela Lynn Ball — robbery
Steven Eugene Belville — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Donald Gene Benton — harassment of public servant
Jeremiah Blaylock — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Jeffrey Kyle Bozarth — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Alfred Omar Brooks — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Ashley Cecillia Castaneda — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Donald Connell — burglary of a habitation
Lamount Coulter — continuous violence against the family
Ronnie Charles Craft — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Mark Joseph Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Lee Cullens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Louis Davis — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
John Mark Davis — aggravated assault
Issac Reed Earl — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Gilbert Eckhardt — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
April Corelle Fields — exploitation of the elderly
Roy Tovar Fuentes Jr — possession of marihuana of 2,000 pounds or less but more than 50 pounds
Anson Lopez Gager — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Randy Joe Gann — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Karina Marlyan Garza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Trey Kevin Gatlin — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Jermaine Gilbert — retaliation
Gary Levar Goode — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Barry Lewis Grays — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Gregory Allen Griffin — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), endangering a child
Kalyn Dale Griffin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rafael Raoul Rasha Griffin — assault family violence by occlusion
Garrett K Gueringer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Cordell Guerra — burglary of a habitation
Michael Cordell Guerra — engaging in organized criminal activity
Matthew Santana Silva — engaging in organized criminal activity
Alex Zamarripa — engaging in organized criminal activity
Isabella Angela Herrera — engaging in organized criminal activity
Teresa Ann Guerra — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Desmond Deshawn Guinyard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
— Michael Louis Habenicht — theft of copper (3 counts)
Kyle Adam Haley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Ray Hall — endangering a child
Jarrett Ethan Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dandre Jamarious Hayward — engaging in organized criminal activity
Dandre Jamarious Hayward — burglary of a habitation
Dandre Jamarious Hayward — aggravated assault
Diane Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gena Ivonne Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Richard Hightower — possession of a controlled substance: dimethyltrypyamine
Rosalind Rena Hill — murder
Daniel Jaimes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jilberto Jaimes — assault against public servant (2 counts), evading arrest or detention with a prior
Tyrone Jermal Jennings — aggravated assault (fv)
Brittany Joiner — terroristic threat against a peace officer
James Darrell King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tiffany M Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mary Yvonne King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Audra Ann Knowles — tampering with physical evidence
Tristan Michael Wayne Knowles — burglary of a habitation
Jeremy Len Liles — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jimmy Rafele Mann — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Lorraine Medina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marissa Morales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dmitrius Eugene Mullens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Anthony Navarro — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Steven Jay Peace Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Petty — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Modesta Fuentes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Dellnoris Pippen — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ronald Michael Plunkett — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Osvaldo Aaron Ramirez — endangering a child
Rosa Laura Galindo — endangering a child
Tomas Jecel Ramirez — endangering a child
Joe Rodriquez Jr. — forgery
David Wayne Rutkoski — assault against a public servant
Alexander Salinas — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Chadrick Sartin — stalking
Daniel Cevallos Saucedo — endangering a child (2 counts)
Kenneth James Smith — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Rhiannon Paige Smith — failure to register as a sex offender
Jaxon Dion Stanfill — burglary of a habitation
Dakota Madison Workman — burglary of a habitation
Gerald Lee Sterling — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
William Henry Strasser — burglary of a habitation
Christopher Ray Summers — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Randall Everette Talkington — robbery
William Arnold Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Myron Sharmane Tinsley — retaliation (habitual)
Michelle Troy — forgery
Kelvin Lynn Turner — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Nolberto Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sammy Lakeith Waits — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Gerald Wayne Watson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timmy Weisinger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Glenn Hulon Willis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Chunyang Zhang — aggravated promotion of prostitution, trafficking of persons