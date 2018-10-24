The following people were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tasheka Deanna Amos — endangering a child

Traci Lynne Argo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brittany Nicole Baker — forgery

Cassandra Lee Balboa — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Angela Lynn Ball — robbery

Steven Eugene Belville — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Donald Gene Benton — harassment of public servant

Jeremiah Blaylock — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Jeffrey Kyle Bozarth — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Alfred Omar Brooks — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Ashley Cecillia Castaneda — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Donald Connell — burglary of a habitation

Lamount Coulter — continuous violence against the family

Ronnie Charles Craft — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Mark Joseph Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Lee Cullens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Louis Davis — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

John Mark Davis — aggravated assault

Issac Reed Earl — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Gilbert Eckhardt — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

April Corelle Fields — exploitation of the elderly

Roy Tovar Fuentes Jr — possession of marihuana of 2,000 pounds or less but more than 50 pounds

Anson Lopez Gager — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Randy Joe Gann — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Karina Marlyan Garza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Trey Kevin Gatlin — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Jermaine Gilbert — retaliation

Gary Levar Goode — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Barry Lewis Grays — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Gregory Allen Griffin — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), endangering a child

Kalyn Dale Griffin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rafael Raoul Rasha Griffin — assault family violence by occlusion

Garrett K Gueringer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Cordell Guerra — burglary of a habitation

Michael Cordell Guerra — engaging in organized criminal activity

Matthew Santana Silva — engaging in organized criminal activity

Alex Zamarripa — engaging in organized criminal activity

Isabella Angela Herrera — engaging in organized criminal activity

Teresa Ann Guerra — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Desmond Deshawn Guinyard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

— Michael Louis Habenicht — theft of copper (3 counts)

Kyle Adam Haley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Ray Hall — endangering a child

Jarrett Ethan Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dandre Jamarious Hayward — engaging in organized criminal activity

Dandre Jamarious Hayward — burglary of a habitation

Dandre Jamarious Hayward — aggravated assault

Diane Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gena Ivonne Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Richard Hightower — possession of a controlled substance: dimethyltrypyamine

Rosalind Rena Hill — murder

Daniel Jaimes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jilberto Jaimes — assault against public servant (2 counts), evading arrest or detention with a prior

Tyrone Jermal Jennings — aggravated assault (fv)

Brittany Joiner — terroristic threat against a peace officer

James Darrell King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tiffany M Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mary Yvonne King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Audra Ann Knowles — tampering with physical evidence

Tristan Michael Wayne Knowles — burglary of a habitation

Jeremy Len Liles — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jimmy Rafele Mann — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Lorraine Medina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marissa Morales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dmitrius Eugene Mullens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Anthony Navarro — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Steven Jay Peace Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Petty — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Modesta Fuentes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Dellnoris Pippen — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ronald Michael Plunkett — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Osvaldo Aaron Ramirez — endangering a child

Rosa Laura Galindo — endangering a child

Tomas Jecel Ramirez — endangering a child

Joe Rodriquez Jr. — forgery

David Wayne Rutkoski — assault against a public servant

Alexander Salinas — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Chadrick Sartin — stalking

Daniel Cevallos Saucedo — endangering a child (2 counts)

Kenneth James Smith — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Rhiannon Paige Smith — failure to register as a sex offender

Jaxon Dion Stanfill — burglary of a habitation

Dakota Madison Workman — burglary of a habitation

Gerald Lee Sterling — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

William Henry Strasser — burglary of a habitation

Christopher Ray Summers — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Randall Everette Talkington — robbery

William Arnold Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Myron Sharmane Tinsley — retaliation (habitual)

Michelle Troy — forgery

Kelvin Lynn Turner — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Nolberto Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sammy Lakeith Waits — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Gerald Wayne Watson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timmy Weisinger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Glenn Hulon Willis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Chunyang Zhang — aggravated promotion of prostitution, trafficking of persons

