The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Daequnn Adams — indecency with a child by contact
Angel Gabriel Pevia Reyes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), sexual assault of a child
Christopher Dontae Vernon — indecency with a child by contact
Adrian Roman West — sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Julia Michelle Ayala — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Ryan Michael Becerra — assault family violence by occlusion
Linda Lou Belstad — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas James Berry — assault family violence with a prior
Jaylan Thomas Caldwell — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
James Harold Campbell — burglary of a habitation
John Earl Gilman — burglary of a habitation
Quintrial Tramond Carroll — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Heriberto Coronado — aggravated assault
Theodore R Crist — burglary of a building
Michael Wayne Dawson — assault against public servant
Fred Vincent Davis — credit card abuse against an elderly individual
Torre Ladon Degrate — burglary of a habitation
Kelly Renae Duarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Garland Ellis — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Raven Bernard Gee — burglary of a habitation
Shorald Leotae Graham — theft of a firearm
Adrian Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Stuart Taylor Harding — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Redeana Marie Harris — forgery (enhanced)
Reshonda Denise Holloway — debit card abuse
Benjamin Walter Jackson — debit card abuse
Tamara Darshae Jackson — burglary of a habitation
Gordon Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Jilberto Jaimes — continuous violence against the family, retaliation
Sharrun Milligan Jernigan — injury to a child
Ramsey Lamar Lewis — failure to register as a sex offender
Shonna Lynn Manson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Michael York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donald Paul Mcgregor — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Decedreon Lamont Miller — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Walker Mims — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)
Hieu Duc Nguyen — tampering with physical evidence
Ramieon Tra Patterson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Christopher Dale Rhoden — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Dale Rhoden — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jesse Diamond Salazar — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alton James Smith Jr — forgery
Nickolas Edward Straten — driving while intoxicated - felony
Ernest Henry Swinner — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Kyrei Montae Sypho — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone
Kyrei Montae Sypho — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Sharon Wade — aggravated assault
Andrew Lawrence Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Byron Lynn Whitman — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
William Michael Whitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Blake Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine