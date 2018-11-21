The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Daequnn Adams — indecency with a child by contact

Angel Gabriel Pevia Reyes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), sexual assault of a child

Christopher Dontae Vernon — indecency with a child by contact

Adrian Roman West — sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Julia Michelle Ayala — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Ryan Michael Becerra — assault family violence by occlusion

Linda Lou Belstad — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas James Berry — assault family violence with a prior

Jaylan Thomas Caldwell — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

James Harold Campbell — burglary of a habitation

John Earl Gilman — burglary of a habitation

Quintrial Tramond Carroll — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Heriberto Coronado — aggravated assault

Theodore R Crist — burglary of a building

Michael Wayne Dawson — assault against public servant

Fred Vincent Davis — credit card abuse against an elderly individual

Torre Ladon Degrate — burglary of a habitation

Kelly Renae Duarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Garland Ellis — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Raven Bernard Gee — burglary of a habitation

Shorald Leotae Graham — theft of a firearm

Adrian Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Stuart Taylor Harding — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Redeana Marie Harris — forgery (enhanced)

Reshonda Denise Holloway — debit card abuse

Benjamin Walter Jackson — debit card abuse

Tamara Darshae Jackson — burglary of a habitation

Gordon Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Jilberto Jaimes — continuous violence against the family, retaliation

Sharrun Milligan Jernigan — injury to a child

Ramsey Lamar Lewis — failure to register as a sex offender

Shonna Lynn Manson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Michael York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donald Paul Mcgregor — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Decedreon Lamont Miller — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Decedreon Lamont Miller — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Walker Mims — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)

Hieu Duc Nguyen — tampering with physical evidence

Ramieon Tra Patterson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Christopher Dale Rhoden — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Dale Rhoden — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jesse Diamond Salazar — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alton James Smith Jr — forgery

Nickolas Edward Straten — driving while intoxicated - felony

Ernest Henry Swinner — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Kyrei Montae Sypho — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Kyrei Montae Sypho — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Sharon Wade — aggravated assault

Andrew Lawrence Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Byron Lynn Whitman — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

William Michael Whitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Blake Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Recommended for you