The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Christobal Perez Castro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit cocaine, possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Kenneth Joe Bell — sexual assault of a child

Kenneth Daul — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Samuel Ray Garcia — sexual assault of a child

William Ronald Knox — continuous trafficking of persons

Armando Vasquez Lopez — indecency with a child by contact

Artumus Charles Matthews — sexual assault (2 counts)

Jimmy Loyd Mccollaum — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Nathaniel Hovest Slaughter — indecency with a child by exposure (habitual) (5 counts)

Billy Allen — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Gamaliel Alvarado-Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timothy Donte Basey — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Rory Beavers — assault against public servant

Denzel Monroe Clay — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Sharon Denise Daniels — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Justice Keshaye Davis — assault against emergency services personnel

Ricky Lee Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Debra Louise Degrate — injury to a disabled individual

Loretta Scharlett Drake — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alviniko Dawayne Ervin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Tyson Soxiante Felder — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Toby Jay Gager — failure to register as a sex offender

Hunter Christian Geibel — credit card abuse against elderly individual

Antonio Sanchez Gonzalez — burglary of a habitation

Tyrone Junior Griffin — forgery

Steven Jarome Gunn — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Johnny Lewayne Gunter — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alejandro Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gabriel Reynoso — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

George Forest Harn — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Shawn Ramone Harris — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Wayne Johnson — credit card abuse

Leann Michelle Jones — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Joshua Adam Jacobs — driving while intoxicated with child passenger, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Alfonso Dewayne Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Daniel Cody Kifer — theft of a firearm

Thomas Bernard Kilbride — assault family violence with a prior

Kelsi Brooke Klander — endangering a child

Steven Ray Latham — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ramsey Lamar Lewis — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Kevin Wayne Lilly Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Ernesto Limones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Omar Lozoya — sexual assault

Griselda Lugo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Misty Elanie Wagner Clark — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jesse Aaron Fouse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashley Madkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Craig G. Manos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Morgan Ruth Marmarosa — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christian Ramirez Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jared Jamal Mays — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marihuana, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Javon Lamont Dontreal Arnett — aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Olivia Nicole Ratliff — possession of marihuana

Sean Xavier Mcgrath — injury to a child, assault family violence

Heather Denise Mchargue — forgery against elderly individual

Julian Mercado-Sanchez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Joni Beth Michael — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Michael Bradley Mills — retaliation

Donnell Minor — aggravated assault, injury to a child

Kyle Ashton Mitchell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marc Anthony Nevarez — aggravated assault

Deodrail Jacky Oneal — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeanluc Robert Pelchat — aggravated assault

Benjaman C. Reed — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

William Kyle Reynolds — terroristic threat (enhanced)

Derrell Dwayne Ridge — injury to an elderly individual

Miller Travis Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Jennifer Erika Rousey — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kiyana Lattice Russell — injury to a child

Fermine Salas — assault against public servant (enhanced)

Sheena B. Samford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Judi Ann Schell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Andrew Shores Jr. — injury to a child

Jason Todd Smith — repeated violation of court order

Terrell Patrick Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kyle Evan Sneed — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Andrew Todd Standifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior

Cory Raye Storts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lakeesha T. Sutton — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin

Luis Daniel Vega — sexual assault

Terrence Christopher Vereecke — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Braddrick Lee Victorian — aggravated assault

Dustin Ray Westerfield — assault family violence by occlusion

Terry Kevin Westerfield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Steven Christopher Whitley — assault against a public servant

Donna Kathleen Wiese — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Keshawn Devon Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

