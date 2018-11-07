The following people were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Christobal Perez Castro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit cocaine, possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Kenneth Joe Bell — sexual assault of a child
Kenneth Daul — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Samuel Ray Garcia — sexual assault of a child
William Ronald Knox — continuous trafficking of persons
Armando Vasquez Lopez — indecency with a child by contact
Artumus Charles Matthews — sexual assault (2 counts)
Jimmy Loyd Mccollaum — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Nathaniel Hovest Slaughter — indecency with a child by exposure (habitual) (5 counts)
Billy Allen — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Gamaliel Alvarado-Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timothy Donte Basey — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Rory Beavers — assault against public servant
Denzel Monroe Clay — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Sharon Denise Daniels — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Justice Keshaye Davis — assault against emergency services personnel
Ricky Lee Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Debra Louise Degrate — injury to a disabled individual
Loretta Scharlett Drake — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alviniko Dawayne Ervin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Tyson Soxiante Felder — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Toby Jay Gager — failure to register as a sex offender
Hunter Christian Geibel — credit card abuse against elderly individual
Antonio Sanchez Gonzalez — burglary of a habitation
Tyrone Junior Griffin — forgery
Steven Jarome Gunn — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Johnny Lewayne Gunter — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alejandro Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gabriel Reynoso — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
George Forest Harn — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Shawn Ramone Harris — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Wayne Johnson — credit card abuse
Leann Michelle Jones — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Joshua Adam Jacobs — driving while intoxicated with child passenger, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Alfonso Dewayne Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Daniel Cody Kifer — theft of a firearm
Thomas Bernard Kilbride — assault family violence with a prior
Kelsi Brooke Klander — endangering a child
Steven Ray Latham — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ramsey Lamar Lewis — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Kevin Wayne Lilly Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Ernesto Limones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Omar Lozoya — sexual assault
Griselda Lugo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Misty Elanie Wagner Clark — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jesse Aaron Fouse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashley Madkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Craig G. Manos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Morgan Ruth Marmarosa — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christian Ramirez Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jared Jamal Mays — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marihuana, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Javon Lamont Dontreal Arnett — aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Olivia Nicole Ratliff — possession of marihuana
Sean Xavier Mcgrath — injury to a child, assault family violence
Heather Denise Mchargue — forgery against elderly individual
Julian Mercado-Sanchez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Joni Beth Michael — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Michael Bradley Mills — retaliation
Donnell Minor — aggravated assault, injury to a child
Kyle Ashton Mitchell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marc Anthony Nevarez — aggravated assault
Deodrail Jacky Oneal — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeanluc Robert Pelchat — aggravated assault
Benjaman C. Reed — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
William Kyle Reynolds — terroristic threat (enhanced)
Derrell Dwayne Ridge — injury to an elderly individual
Miller Travis Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Jennifer Erika Rousey — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Kiyana Lattice Russell — injury to a child
Fermine Salas — assault against public servant (enhanced)
Sheena B. Samford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Judi Ann Schell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Andrew Shores Jr. — injury to a child
Jason Todd Smith — repeated violation of court order
Terrell Patrick Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kyle Evan Sneed — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Andrew Todd Standifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior
Cory Raye Storts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lakeesha T. Sutton — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin
Luis Daniel Vega — sexual assault
Terrence Christopher Vereecke — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Braddrick Lee Victorian — aggravated assault
Dustin Ray Westerfield — assault family violence by occlusion
Terry Kevin Westerfield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Steven Christopher Whitley — assault against a public servant
Donna Kathleen Wiese — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Keshawn Devon Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine