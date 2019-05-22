The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 22, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Raymond Earl Rogers — sexual assault of a child (5 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Athena Elizabeth Arrigo — indecency with a child by contact
David Christopher Boen — indecency with a child by contact
Cordell William Dalrymple — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Chris Wayne Drake Jr. — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)
Rhonda Joyce Freeman — injury to a child
Samuel Ray Garcia — sexual assault of a child
Derrick Lynn McLemore — injury to a child
Ivan Segura — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Dallas Scott Bohanan — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
David Dewayne Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
James Robert Boehning — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Deleion Carr — attempted sexual assault, evading arrest or detention
Arthur James Carter — possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence
Donald Ray Deaton — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Carl Foreman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Adrian Don Hamilton — burglary of motor vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced)
Jerard Allen Hamilton — aggravated assault (habitual)
Bengimen Harkins — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Sherre Lynn Johnston — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Marvin Kenneth Keith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Nicole Marie Kloos — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nicole Marie Kloos — theft less than $2,500 with two priors
Lew Allen Larson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Julian Diego Loredo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Christian May — possession of marihuana
Christian May — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
John Wayne Mcintosh — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Carldavion Antero Mitchell — evading arrest detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Vance Dywane Montgomery — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone
Vance Dywane Montgomery — delivery of a controlled substances: heroin in a drug free zone
Ja’heim Taylor — prohibited substance in correctional facility (enhanced)
Nikki S Prater — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Wayne Ranch-Lilly Jr. — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Ricoh Rey Richardson — evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Troy Jamesse Ridings — failure to register as a sex offender
Christopher Raymond Sorel — aggravated assault, impersonating public servant, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, assault on a public servant
Jacob Travis Stratton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Anne Marie Toy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lucus Barnard Ware — unauthorized use of vehicle (enhanced)
Coleton Ray Watson — sexual assault
William Todd Williams — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Robert William Fabela — assault family violence by occlusion
Kerry Lewis Flenniken — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Roy Dale Griffith — assault family violence with a prior
Michael Florencio Medina — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Darrice Travis Ned — assault family violence with a prior, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, endangering a child
Darren Ryshun Richie — burglary of habitation, interference with emergency request for assistance
Oscar Manuel Segovia Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion
Bobby Joe Vonelling — attempted sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Kevin L Welsh — assault family violence with a prior
Michael Ray Brooks — assault family violence by occlusion