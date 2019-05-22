The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 22, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Raymond Earl Rogers — sexual assault of a child (5 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Athena Elizabeth Arrigo — indecency with a child by contact

David Christopher Boen — indecency with a child by contact

Cordell William Dalrymple — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Chris Wayne Drake Jr. — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)

Rhonda Joyce Freeman — injury to a child

Samuel Ray Garcia — sexual assault of a child

Derrick Lynn McLemore — injury to a child

Ivan Segura — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Dallas Scott Bohanan — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

David Dewayne Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

James Robert Boehning — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Deleion Carr — attempted sexual assault, evading arrest or detention

Arthur James Carter — possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence

Donald Ray Deaton — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Carl Foreman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Adrian Don Hamilton — burglary of motor vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced)

Jerard Allen Hamilton — aggravated assault (habitual)

Bengimen Harkins — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Sherre Lynn Johnston — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Marvin Kenneth Keith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Nicole Marie Kloos — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nicole Marie Kloos — theft less than $2,500 with two priors

Lew Allen Larson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Julian Diego Loredo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Christian May — possession of marihuana

Christian May — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

John Wayne Mcintosh — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Carldavion Antero Mitchell — evading arrest detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Vance Dywane Montgomery — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone

Vance Dywane Montgomery — delivery of a controlled substances: heroin in a drug free zone

Ja’heim Taylor — prohibited substance in correctional facility (enhanced)

Nikki S Prater — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Wayne Ranch-Lilly Jr. — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Ricoh Rey Richardson — evading arrest detention with a vehicle

Troy Jamesse Ridings — failure to register as a sex offender

Christopher Raymond Sorel — aggravated assault, impersonating public servant, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, assault on a public servant

Jacob Travis Stratton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Anne Marie Toy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lucus Barnard Ware — unauthorized use of vehicle (enhanced)

Coleton Ray Watson — sexual assault

William Todd Williams — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Robert William Fabela — assault family violence by occlusion

Kerry Lewis Flenniken — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Roy Dale Griffith — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Florencio Medina — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Darrice Travis Ned — assault family violence with a prior, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, endangering a child

Darren Ryshun Richie — burglary of habitation, interference with emergency request for assistance

Oscar Manuel Segovia Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion

Bobby Joe Vonelling — attempted sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Kevin L Welsh — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Ray Brooks — assault family violence by occlusion

Tags

Recommended for you