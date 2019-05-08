The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 8, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Shelby Lee Schroeder — intoxication manslaughter (2 counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Cody Delmar Gant — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)
Cody Delmar Gant — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Luke Tyrel Byrd — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Cordell William Dalrymple — aggravated assault
Brian Evan Hutchins — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Tyler James Kirkpatrick — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Edward John Pavelka — indecency with a child by contact, attempted indecency with a child by contact
Justin Randall Sauceda — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Chris Lyle Young — aggravated sexual assault
Arturo Ramos Trejo — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Jessy Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Cristian Martinez — possession of a controlled subsance: cocaine
Rodrick Lashawn Bethea — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jennifer Joan Blackledge — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Veronica Lanette Carprew — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)
Melissa May Castile — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dexter Darrell Chambers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lee Joseph Chernoff — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kristi Marie Clendening — endangering a child (3 conts)
Miguel Cortez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gary Wayne Crowder — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Latosha Larea Dabbs — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Corey Wade Dennis — assault against a public servant
Lindsey Jane Dupraz — theft of less than $2,500 with two priors
Ixoye Getsemani Gomez-Mendoza — money laundering
Aldo Mauricio Luna-Gomez — money laundering
Francisco Gonzalez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Mark Lindsay Gregg — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan James Merritt — burglary of a vehicle with two priors
Francisco Javier Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Michael Martin — forgery
Shane Castleman Leggott — assault against a public servant
Timothy Gene Humphrey — burglary of building
Joel Dale Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Megan Lynn Heslip — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Wayne Hardaway aka Kennedy Wayne Hardaway — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Adrian Don Hamilton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Sharod Ramon Mcgowan — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities (enhanced)
Jessica Levita Wood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremy Lionell Watson — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (habitual)
Samuel Benjamin Vise — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joe Ryan Vela — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Stephanie Marie Smith — failure to register as a sex offender
Ronald Lamar Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Maria Susan Sardaneta — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnny Lee O’neal Jr — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Lenord Durel Nickles — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Breon Deante Nelson — bribery (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrea Pauline Nicole Muniz — tampering with a governmental record
Joshua Dean Moore — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Eric Evans — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Mikel Clark — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydracannabinol, assault family violence
Shamon Deray Scott — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (2 counts)