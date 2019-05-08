The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 8, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Shelby Lee Schroeder — intoxication manslaughter (2 counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Cody Delmar Gant — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)

Cody Delmar Gant — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Luke Tyrel Byrd — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Cordell William Dalrymple — aggravated assault

Brian Evan Hutchins — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Tyler James Kirkpatrick — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Edward John Pavelka — indecency with a child by contact, attempted indecency with a child by contact

Justin Randall Sauceda — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Chris Lyle Young — aggravated sexual assault

Arturo Ramos Trejo — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Jessy Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Cristian Martinez — possession of a controlled subsance: cocaine

Rodrick Lashawn Bethea — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jennifer Joan Blackledge — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Veronica Lanette Carprew — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)

Melissa May Castile — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dexter Darrell Chambers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lee Joseph Chernoff — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kristi Marie Clendening — endangering a child (3 conts)

Miguel Cortez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gary Wayne Crowder — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Latosha Larea Dabbs — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Latosha Larea Dabbs — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Corey Wade Dennis — assault against a public servant

Lindsey Jane Dupraz — theft of less than $2,500 with two priors

Ixoye Getsemani Gomez-Mendoza — money laundering

Aldo Mauricio Luna-Gomez — money laundering

Francisco Gonzalez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Mark Lindsay Gregg — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan James Merritt — burglary of a vehicle with two priors

Francisco Javier Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Michael Martin — forgery

Shane Castleman Leggott — assault against a public servant

Timothy Gene Humphrey — burglary of building

Joel Dale Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Megan Lynn Heslip — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Wayne Hardaway aka Kennedy Wayne Hardaway — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Adrian Don Hamilton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Sharod Ramon Mcgowan — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities (enhanced)

Jessica Levita Wood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremy Lionell Watson — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (habitual)

Samuel Benjamin Vise — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joe Ryan Vela — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Stephanie Marie Smith — failure to register as a sex offender

Ronald Lamar Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Maria Susan Sardaneta — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnny Lee O’neal Jr — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Lenord Durel Nickles — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Breon Deante Nelson — bribery (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrea Pauline Nicole Muniz — tampering with a governmental record

Joshua Dean Moore — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Eric Evans — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Mikel Clark — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydracannabinol, assault family violence

Shamon Deray Scott — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (2 counts)

